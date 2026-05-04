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    ANALYSE-FLASH

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    DZ Bank senkt Aixtron auf 'Halten' - Fairer Wert hoch auf 45 Euro

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • DZ Bank stuft Aixtron von Kaufen auf Halten
    • DZ Bank hebt fairen Wert von 32 auf 45 Euro
    • Anleger mit Vorschusslorbeeren, Bewertung hoch
    ANALYSE-FLASH - DZ Bank senkt Aixtron auf 'Halten' - Fairer Wert hoch auf 45 Euro
    Foto: AIXTRON

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die DZ Bank hat Aixtron nach gutem Lauf von "Kaufen" auf "Halten" abgestuft, während der faire Wert von 32 auf 45 Euro angehoben wurde. Armin Kremser argumentierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie, die Anleger verteilten zu viele Vorschusslorbeeren. Der Nachrichtenfluss werde sich zwar deutlich verbessern, aber die guten Perspektiven dürften nach der Kursrally eingepreist sein. Aixtron müsse in den kommenden Quartalen erst in die exorbitant hohe Bewertung hineinwachsen./rob/tih/gl

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.05.2026 / 10:54 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.05.2026 / 11:26 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

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    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur AIXTRON Aktie

    Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +6,25 % und einem Kurs von 49,79 auf Tradegate (04. Mai 2026, 13:07 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um +6,70 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +51,95 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 5,62 Mrd..

    AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,3400 %.

    Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 49,60Euro. Von den letzten 5 Analysten der AIXTRON Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu kaufen, 2 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 55,00Euro was eine Bandbreite von -21,34 %/+10,93 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Halten
    Analyst: DZ Bank
    Kursziel: 45 Euro

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 45,00, was einem Rückgang von -9,33% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
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    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
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    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu AIXTRON - A0WMPJ - DE000A0WMPJ6

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über AIXTRON. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!

    ✧ SchlagzeilenErstellt durch wallstreetONLINE AI (Beta-Version: kann Fehler enthalten)
    Im wallstreetONLINE-Forum geht es um Analysten‑Aufwertungen und deutlich erhöhte Kursziele für AIXTRON, starke Q1‑Auftragseingänge (≈€171,4M, ca. 70% Opto) mit Multi‑Tool‑Orders, Potenzial für deutlich höhere Opto‑Umsätze (bis ~€480M) sowie Produktions‑und Kapazitätsfragen (Auslieferungen ab Q2, Malaysia Mitte 2027, Ausbau durch Mehrschichten). Erwähnt werden Capex (~€55M), opportunistische Wandelanleihe, kein Rückkauf bei aktuellem Kurs und Kursreaktionen auf Analystenupdates und US‑Tech‑Beats.
    Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment positiv gegenüber AIXTRON eingestellt.

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    ANALYSE-FLASH DZ Bank senkt Aixtron auf 'Halten' - Fairer Wert hoch auf 45 Euro Die DZ Bank hat Aixtron nach gutem Lauf von "Kaufen" auf "Halten" abgestuft, während der faire Wert von 32 auf 45 Euro angehoben wurde. Armin Kremser argumentierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie, die Anleger verteilten zu viele …
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