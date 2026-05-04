MEDICLIN Boosts Q1 Group Operating Results: Strong Start to the Year

MEDICLIN treated 27,005 patients in Q1 2026, an increase from 25,952 the previous year.

Group operating result rose significantly to EUR 9.3 million, up from EUR 5.2 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased by EUR 10 million (5.7%) to EUR 186.9 million in Q1 2026.

The Post-acute segment's revenue grew by 6.4%, and its operating result increased to EUR 9.7 million.

The Acute segment's revenue was EUR 53.8 million, but its operating result declined to EUR -1.9 million due to higher expenses.

The company maintains its full-year revenue and EBIT forecasts, expecting continued growth and stable financial performance.

The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 3,4100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,99 % since publication.





