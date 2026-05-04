Borussia Dortmund Shares Q3 2025/2026 Preliminary Financial Results

Borussia Dortmund's cumulative net profit after taxes for the first three quarters of 2025/2026 is EUR 5.9 million, down from EUR 12.9 million in the previous year.

The club's revenue decreased by EUR 21.9 million (5.6%) to EUR 371.4 million in this period, mainly due to elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

Total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds) declined slightly to EUR 443.9 million from EUR 453.9 million.

Net transfer income increased significantly to EUR 55.1 million from EUR 34.8 million.

In Q3 2025/2026, Borussia Dortmund's revenue fell by 16.1% to EUR 124.9 million, with a net loss of EUR 12.8 million after taxes.

EBITDA improved slightly for the first three quarters to EUR 94.1 million from EUR 88.3 million, but in Q3 alone, it decreased to EUR 12.4 million from EUR 29.6 million.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report – Q3 fiscal year 2025/2026, at Borussia Dortmund is on 15.05.2026.

The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,1625EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,03 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.197,92PKT (+1,78 %).





