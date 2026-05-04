🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBorussia Dortmund AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Borussia Dortmund
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Borussia Dortmund Shares Q3 2025/2026 Preliminary Financial Results

    Borussia Dortmund’s latest financial figures reveal shrinking profits and revenues, shaped by Champions League exit but cushioned by stronger transfer gains.

    Borussia Dortmund Shares Q3 2025/2026 Preliminary Financial Results
    Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
    • Borussia Dortmund's cumulative net profit after taxes for the first three quarters of 2025/2026 is EUR 5.9 million, down from EUR 12.9 million in the previous year.
    • The club's revenue decreased by EUR 21.9 million (5.6%) to EUR 371.4 million in this period, mainly due to elimination from the UEFA Champions League.
    • Total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds) declined slightly to EUR 443.9 million from EUR 453.9 million.
    • Net transfer income increased significantly to EUR 55.1 million from EUR 34.8 million.
    • In Q3 2025/2026, Borussia Dortmund's revenue fell by 16.1% to EUR 124.9 million, with a net loss of EUR 12.8 million after taxes.
    • EBITDA improved slightly for the first three quarters to EUR 94.1 million from EUR 88.3 million, but in Q3 alone, it decreased to EUR 12.4 million from EUR 29.6 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report – Q3 fiscal year 2025/2026, at Borussia Dortmund is on 15.05.2026.

    The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,1625EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,03 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.197,92PKT (+1,78 %).


    Borussia Dortmund

    -3,30 %
    -4,66 %
    +4,24 %
    -1,08 %
    -4,77 %
    -26,13 %
    -44,48 %
    -18,29 %
    -69,35 %
    ISIN:DE0005493092WKN:549309
    Borussia Dortmund direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Borussia Dortmund Shares Q3 2025/2026 Preliminary Financial Results Borussia Dortmund’s latest financial figures reveal shrinking profits and revenues, shaped by Champions League exit but cushioned by stronger transfer gains.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     