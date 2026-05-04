DAX, Esperion Therapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Dmitry - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Plaid Technologies
|📰
|🥈
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|LPKF Laser & Electronics
|💬
|📰
|Qualcomm
|💬
|📰
|Wedgemount Resources
|📰
|Mogotes Metals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|227
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|54
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|GameStop
|35
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|26
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|22
|💬
|📰
|Tesla
|21
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Esperion Therapeutics
|+53,57 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Filtronic
|+39,94 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Atlassian Registered (A)
|+36,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Roblox Registered (A)
|-12,34 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Armata Pharmaceuticals
|-12,43 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
|-13,41 %
|💬
|📰
Plaid Technologies
Wochenperformance: +71,93 %
Wochenperformance: +71,93 %
Platz 1
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +60,65 %
Wochenperformance: +60,65 %
Platz 2
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: +33,76 %
Wochenperformance: +33,76 %
Platz 3
Qualcomm
Wochenperformance: +15,74 %
Wochenperformance: +15,74 %
Platz 4
Wedgemount Resources
Wochenperformance: +22,32 %
Wochenperformance: +22,32 %
Platz 5
Mogotes Metals
Wochenperformance: -28,13 %
Wochenperformance: -28,13 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,21 %
Wochenperformance: +1,21 %
Platz 7
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -4,81 %
Wochenperformance: -4,81 %
Platz 8
GameStop
Wochenperformance: +13,36 %
Wochenperformance: +13,36 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -7,74 %
Wochenperformance: -7,74 %
Platz 10
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,28 %
Wochenperformance: +11,28 %
Platz 11
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,76 %
Wochenperformance: +4,76 %
Platz 12
Esperion Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +63,14 %
Wochenperformance: +63,14 %
Platz 13
Filtronic
Wochenperformance: +37,75 %
Wochenperformance: +37,75 %
Platz 14
Atlassian Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +30,29 %
Wochenperformance: +30,29 %
Platz 15
Roblox Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -20,75 %
Wochenperformance: -20,75 %
Platz 16
Armata Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -28,85 %
Wochenperformance: -28,85 %
Platz 17
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Wochenperformance: -6,02 %
Wochenperformance: -6,02 %
Platz 18
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