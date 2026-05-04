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    Elmos Semiconductor Raises 2026 Guidance: Key Insights for Investors

    Buoyed by a standout first quarter and surging demand, Elmos Semiconductor SE has lifted its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger growth, margins, and cash generation.

    Elmos Semiconductor Raises 2026 Guidance: Key Insights for Investors
    Foto: Elmos Semiconductor SE
    • Elmos Semiconductor SE has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2026 due to strong first-quarter performance and high demand for its products.
    • The company now expects sales growth of approximately 12% ± 2 percentage points, up from the previous forecast of 11% ± 3 percentage points.
    • An improved operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% is anticipated, compared to the previous target of 24% ± 2 percentage points.
    • Capital expenditures are expected to remain low at around 5% of sales, focusing on intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment.
    • The company projects an operating adjusted free cash flow of about 19% ± 2 percentage points of sales, exceeding the previous forecast of over 17%.
    • In Q1 2026, sales reached €152.5 million (up 20.2%), with EBIT of €36.2 million and an EBIT margin of 23.8%, significantly higher than the previous year's figures.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Elmos Semiconductor is on 27.05.2026.

    The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 187,90EUR and was up +2,57 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 188,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.142,13PKT (+1,47 %).


    Elmos Semiconductor

    +0,87 %
    +12,83 %
    +32,21 %
    +73,42 %
    +217,23 %
    +169,86 %
    +459,66 %
    +1.704,36 %
    +722,22 %
    ISIN:DE0005677108WKN:567710
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    Elmos Semiconductor Raises 2026 Guidance: Key Insights for Investors Buoyed by a standout first quarter and surging demand, Elmos Semiconductor SE has lifted its 2026 outlook, signaling stronger growth, margins, and cash generation.
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