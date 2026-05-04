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    Fourcore Tech Bondholders Approve Key Amendments to Bond Terms

    Fourcore Tech Finance bondholders have unanimously backed key changes to the 10% Bond 2024/2026, paving the way for a longer maturity and a higher coupon.

    Fourcore Tech Bondholders Approve Key Amendments to Bond Terms
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Bondholders of Fourcore Tech Finance Ltd. approved amendments to the terms of the 10% Bond 2024/2026 (ISIN DE000A3K5H67).
    • The amendments are part of a restructuring and extend the bond maturity to 16 September 2029.
    • The annual interest rate was increased from 10.00% p.a. (applicable until 28 Feb 2026) to 10.25% p.a.; the next interest payment is due 16 September 2026.
    • The vote was held without a meeting under Section 18 of the German Bond Act (SchVG) from 18–20 February 2026 and was adopted unanimously by participating creditors.
    • The changes will take effect after the statutory avoidance period and once the amended terms are attached to the global certificate; separate implementation information will follow.
    • Issuer: Fourcore Tech Finance Ltd. (formerly Luna Capital Partners AG), a UK-based specialty finance company serving the fintech and asset/wealth manager sectors.






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    Fourcore Tech Bondholders Approve Key Amendments to Bond Terms Fourcore Tech Finance bondholders have unanimously backed key changes to the 10% Bond 2024/2026, paving the way for a longer maturity and a higher coupon.
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