Rheinmetall AG: Margins Steady, Revenue Delayed, 2026 Outlook Confirmed
Rheinmetall enters 2026 on solid footing: Q1 margins met expectations, revenue rose, backlog surged, and management is doubling down on ambitious full-year growth targets.
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- Rheinmetall AG's preliminary operating margin for Q1 2026 was in line with market expectations
- Revenue for Q1 2026 was EUR 1.938 billion, up 7.7% year-on-year but below the market expectation of EUR 2.3 billion
- Operating profit increased by EUR 33 million to EUR 224 million, with an operating margin of 11.6%, meeting market expectations
- The company's backlog grew to around EUR 73 billion, a 31% increase compared to the previous year, driven by new orders and recognitions
- Revenue growth is expected to accelerate in Q2 2026 due to increased deliveries in Weapons and Ammunition and full-scale production at the Murcia site
- Rheinmetall reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance: revenue growth of 40–45%, operating margin around 19%, and a cash conversion rate above 40%
The next important date, Report on the first quarter, at Rheinmetall is on 07.05.2026.
The price of Rheinmetall at the time of the news was 1.387,60EUR and was up +2,50 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.365,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,63 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 23.966,00PKT (-1,24 %).
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