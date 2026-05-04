Rheinmetall AG: Margins Steady, Revenue Delayed, 2026 Outlook Confirmed

Rheinmetall AG's preliminary operating margin for Q1 2026 was in line with market expectations

Revenue for Q1 2026 was EUR 1.938 billion, up 7.7% year-on-year but below the market expectation of EUR 2.3 billion

Operating profit increased by EUR 33 million to EUR 224 million, with an operating margin of 11.6%, meeting market expectations

The company's backlog grew to around EUR 73 billion, a 31% increase compared to the previous year, driven by new orders and recognitions

Revenue growth is expected to accelerate in Q2 2026 due to increased deliveries in Weapons and Ammunition and full-scale production at the Murcia site

Rheinmetall reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance: revenue growth of 40–45%, operating margin around 19%, and a cash conversion rate above 40%

The next important date, Report on the first quarter, at Rheinmetall is on 07.05.2026.

The price of Rheinmetall at the time of the news was 1.387,60EUR and was up +2,50 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.365,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,63 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.966,00PKT (-1,24 %).





