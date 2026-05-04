Brockhaus Technologies AG Reports Q1 2026 Revenue of €47.9M and €7.6M EBITDA — Outlook Unchanged

Brockhaus Technologies AG reported preliminary revenue of €47.9 million for Q1 2026, a 13.1% increase compared to €42.4 million in Q1 2025.

The adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026 was €7.6 million, with a margin of 15.8%, significantly higher than €2.4 million and 5.6% margin in Q1 2025.

Revenue from the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) decreased to €5.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €189,000, reflecting supply constraints and lower margins.

Revenue from the former HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment (Bikeleasing) increased to €42.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €8.7 million and a margin of 20.5%, driven by resale results and dealer commissions.

The forecast for continuing operations (IHSE and Holding) for 2026 remains unchanged, with expected revenue of €30-32 million and adjusted EBITDA of €0-2 million; Bikeleasing is no longer included due to a sale agreement.

The preliminary financial figures are unaudited, with detailed Q1 2026 results to be published on May 14, 2026, and an earnings call scheduled for May 18, 2026.

The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 18,800EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.





