🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBrockhaus Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologies
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Brockhaus Technologies AG Reports Q1 2026 Revenue of €47.9M and €7.6M EBITDA — Outlook Unchanged

    Brockhaus Technologies starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising group revenues, sharply improved profitability, and a strategic shift as Bikeleasing exits the portfolio.

    Brockhaus Technologies AG Reports Q1 2026 Revenue of €47.9M and €7.6M EBITDA — Outlook Unchanged
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Brockhaus Technologies AG reported preliminary revenue of €47.9 million for Q1 2026, a 13.1% increase compared to €42.4 million in Q1 2025.
    • The adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2026 was €7.6 million, with a margin of 15.8%, significantly higher than €2.4 million and 5.6% margin in Q1 2025.
    • Revenue from the Security Technologies segment (IHSE) decreased to €5.6 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €189,000, reflecting supply constraints and lower margins.
    • Revenue from the former HR Benefit & Mobility Platform segment (Bikeleasing) increased to €42.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of €8.7 million and a margin of 20.5%, driven by resale results and dealer commissions.
    • The forecast for continuing operations (IHSE and Holding) for 2026 remains unchanged, with expected revenue of €30-32 million and adjusted EBITDA of €0-2 million; Bikeleasing is no longer included due to a sale agreement.
    • The preliminary financial figures are unaudited, with detailed Q1 2026 results to be published on May 14, 2026, and an earnings call scheduled for May 18, 2026.

    The price of Brockhaus Technologies at the time of the news was 18,800EUR and was down -0,53 % compared with the previous day.


    Brockhaus Technologies

    -1,85 %
    -0,26 %
    +16,87 %
    +13,73 %
    +15,81 %
    -19,96 %
    -18,59 %
    -46,70 %
    ISIN:DE000A2GSU42WKN:A2GSU4
    Brockhaus Technologies direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Brockhaus Technologies AG Reports Q1 2026 Revenue of €47.9M and €7.6M EBITDA — Outlook Unchanged Brockhaus Technologies starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising group revenues, sharply improved profitability, and a strategic shift as Bikeleasing exits the portfolio.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     