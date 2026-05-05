Adtran Networks SE Reveals Q1 2026 Results

Revenues increased by 2.9% to EUR 117.5 million in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025

Pro forma gross profit decreased by 3.5% to EUR 37.8 million, with a margin of 32.2%

Pro forma EBIT improved to a loss of EUR 1.4 million from EUR 4.8 million loss in the previous year

The improvement in EBIT was driven by higher revenues and cost control measures

The company’s results reflect ongoing demand for fiber infrastructure and network upgrades

Financial results for Q2 2026 will be published on August 4, 2026, with a 6-month report due on August 11, 2026

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Adtran Networks is on 05.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,38PKT (+0,60 %).





