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    Adtran Networks SE Reveals Q1 2026 Results

    In Q1 2026, the company saw modest revenue growth, a softer gross profit, and a significantly reduced EBIT loss amid sustained demand for fiber infrastructure.

    Adtran Networks SE Reveals Q1 2026 Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenues increased by 2.9% to EUR 117.5 million in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025
    • Pro forma gross profit decreased by 3.5% to EUR 37.8 million, with a margin of 32.2%
    • Pro forma EBIT improved to a loss of EUR 1.4 million from EUR 4.8 million loss in the previous year
    • The improvement in EBIT was driven by higher revenues and cost control measures
    • The company’s results reflect ongoing demand for fiber infrastructure and network upgrades
    • Financial results for Q2 2026 will be published on August 4, 2026, with a 6-month report due on August 11, 2026

    The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Adtran Networks is on 05.05.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,38PKT (+0,60 %).


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    ISIN:DE0005103006WKN:510300
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    Adtran Networks SE Reveals Q1 2026 Results In Q1 2026, the company saw modest revenue growth, a softer gross profit, and a significantly reduced EBIT loss amid sustained demand for fiber infrastructure.
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