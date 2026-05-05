Adtran Networks SE Reveals Q1 2026 Results
In Q1 2026, the company saw modest revenue growth, a softer gross profit, and a significantly reduced EBIT loss amid sustained demand for fiber infrastructure.
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- Revenues increased by 2.9% to EUR 117.5 million in Q1 2026 compared to Q1 2025
- Pro forma gross profit decreased by 3.5% to EUR 37.8 million, with a margin of 32.2%
- Pro forma EBIT improved to a loss of EUR 1.4 million from EUR 4.8 million loss in the previous year
- The improvement in EBIT was driven by higher revenues and cost control measures
- The company’s results reflect ongoing demand for fiber infrastructure and network upgrades
- Financial results for Q2 2026 will be published on August 4, 2026, with a 6-month report due on August 11, 2026
The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Adtran Networks is on 05.05.2026.
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