Daten-Firma Palantir erzielt 85 Prozent Umsatzplus

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Q1 2026 Highlights

Q1 Business Update

The value of deals closed reflects the total contract value of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our government and commercial customers and includes exisng contractual obligaons and unexercised contract opons available to those customers. Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash

flow margin exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensaon and purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted operang income and adjusted operang margin exclude stock-based compensaon expense and related employer payroll taxes. Total contract value (“TCV”) is the total potenal

lifeme value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the me of contract execuon and remaining deal value (“RDV”) is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporng period. Except as noted below, TCV and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract opons available to

our customers and no terminaon of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to terminaon provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract opons will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some poron of the value of

certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condion, including the consideraon of such customers’ ability and intenon to pay, and whether such contracts connue to meet the criteria for revenue recognion, among other factors. Adjusted EPS excludes stock-based

compensaon expense, related employer payroll taxes, and income tax eects and adjustments. Please see the appendix for reconciliaons of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

US commercial total contract value (“TCV”) grew +45% Y/Y to $1.18 billion

Adjusted free cash flow of $925 million; 57% margin

US commercial revenue grew +133% Y/Y and +18% Q/Q to $595 million

US revenue grew +104% Y/Y and +19% Q/Q to $1.28 billion

US commercial remaining deal value (“RDV”) grew +112% Y/Y and +12% Q/Q to $4.92 billion

Adjusted operang income of $984 million; 60% margin

US government revenue grew +84% Y/Y and +21% Q/Q to $687 million

Closed 206 deals of at least $1 million, 72 deals of at least $5 million, and 47 deals of at least $10 million

Revenue grew +85% Y/Y and +16% Q/Q to $1.63 billion

Adjusted EPS of $0.33; GAAP EPS of $0.34