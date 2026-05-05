Daten-Firma Palantir erzielt 85 Prozent Umsatzplus
- Umsatz stieg 85 Prozent auf 1,6 Milliarden US-Dollar
- Erlöse im Heimatmarkt USA bei 1,28 Milliarden Dollar
- Starke US-Nachfrage trieb Wachstum Engpass
DENVER (dpa-AFX) - Das Geschäft der für ihre Zusammenarbeit mit US-Sicherheitsbehörden bekannten Datenanalyse-Firma Palantir ist im vergangenen Quartal erneut rasant gewachsen. Das KI-Unternehmen steigerte den Umsatz im Jahresvergleich um 85 Prozent auf 1,6 Milliarden US-Dollar (rund 1,37 Mrd Euro) und hob seine Prognose für das gesamte Jahr an.
Palantir ist auf die Auswertung großer Datenmengen spezialisiert und liefert unter anderem Software, mit der Geheimdienst- und Militär-Informationen analysiert werden.
Hohe Nachfrage in USA
Das aktuelle Wachstum kommt vor allem aus dem US-Geschäft. Die Erlöse im Heimatmarkt waren im vergangenen Vierteljahr mit 1,28 Milliarden Dollar gut doppelt so hoch wie ein Jahr zuvor. Das Geschäft mit Regierungsbehörden wuchs um 84 Prozent auf 687 Millionen Dollar. Software von Palantir wird unter anderem vom Heimatschutzministerium und vom Pentagon eingesetzt - Medienberichten zufolge auch im Iran-Krieg. Das Geschäft mit Unternehmen in den USA stieg um 133 Prozent auf 595 Millionen Dollar.
Palantir-Chef Alex Karp sagte in einer Telefonkonferenz mit Analysten, die Nachfrage in den USA sei aktuell so groß, dass die Firma nicht hinterherkomme./so/DP/zb
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Palantir Aktie
Die Palantir Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,36 % und einem Kurs von 146,0 auf Nasdaq (05. Mai 2026, 02:00 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Palantir Aktie um +2,27 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -2,10 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Palantir bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 286,81 Mrd..
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Q1 Business Update
The value of deals closed reflects the total contract value of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our government and commercial customers and includes exisng contractual obligaons and unexercised contract opons available to those customers. Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash
flow margin exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensaon and purchases of property and equipment. Adjusted operang income and adjusted operang margin exclude stock-based compensaon expense and related employer payroll taxes. Total contract value (“TCV”) is the total potenal
lifeme value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the me of contract execuon and remaining deal value (“RDV”) is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporng period. Except as noted below, TCV and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract opons available to
our customers and no terminaon of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to terminaon provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract opons will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some poron of the value of
certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condion, including the consideraon of such customers’ ability and intenon to pay, and whether such contracts connue to meet the criteria for revenue recognion, among other factors. Adjusted EPS excludes stock-based
compensaon expense, related employer payroll taxes, and income tax eects and adjustments. Please see the appendix for reconciliaons of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
US commercial total contract value (“TCV”) grew +45% Y/Y to $1.18 billion
Adjusted free cash flow of $925 million; 57% margin
US commercial revenue grew +133% Y/Y and +18% Q/Q to $595 million
US revenue grew +104% Y/Y and +19% Q/Q to $1.28 billion
US commercial remaining deal value (“RDV”) grew +112% Y/Y and +12% Q/Q to $4.92 billion
Adjusted operang income of $984 million; 60% margin
US government revenue grew +84% Y/Y and +21% Q/Q to $687 million
Closed 206 deals of at least $1 million, 72 deals of at least $5 million, and 47 deals of at least $10 million
Revenue grew +85% Y/Y and +16% Q/Q to $1.63 billion
Adjusted EPS of $0.33; GAAP EPS of $0.34
Die Ergebnisse von Palantir übertrafen die Erwartungen der Wall Street, und das Unternehmen gab zudem eine besser als erwartete Prognose ab.
Der Umsatz stieg um 85 % – das schnellste Wachstum des Unternehmens seit seinem Börsengang im Jahr 2020.
Das Unternehmen meldete für das erste Quartal ein Umsatzwachstum bei Kunden der US-Regierung von 84 %.
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/05/04/palantir-pltr-q1-earnings-report-2026.html?__source=androidappshare