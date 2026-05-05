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    Daten-Firma Palantir erzielt 85 Prozent Umsatzplus

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Umsatz stieg 85 Prozent auf 1,6 Milliarden US-Dollar
    • Erlöse im Heimatmarkt USA bei 1,28 Milliarden Dollar
    • Starke US-Nachfrage trieb Wachstum Engpass
    Daten-Firma Palantir erzielt 85 Prozent Umsatzplus
    Foto: GIAN EHRENZELLER - picture alliance/KEYSTONE

    DENVER (dpa-AFX) - Das Geschäft der für ihre Zusammenarbeit mit US-Sicherheitsbehörden bekannten Datenanalyse-Firma Palantir ist im vergangenen Quartal erneut rasant gewachsen. Das KI-Unternehmen steigerte den Umsatz im Jahresvergleich um 85 Prozent auf 1,6 Milliarden US-Dollar (rund 1,37 Mrd Euro) und hob seine Prognose für das gesamte Jahr an.

    Palantir ist auf die Auswertung großer Datenmengen spezialisiert und liefert unter anderem Software, mit der Geheimdienst- und Militär-Informationen analysiert werden.

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    Hohe Nachfrage in USA

    Das aktuelle Wachstum kommt vor allem aus dem US-Geschäft. Die Erlöse im Heimatmarkt waren im vergangenen Vierteljahr mit 1,28 Milliarden Dollar gut doppelt so hoch wie ein Jahr zuvor. Das Geschäft mit Regierungsbehörden wuchs um 84 Prozent auf 687 Millionen Dollar. Software von Palantir wird unter anderem vom Heimatschutzministerium und vom Pentagon eingesetzt - Medienberichten zufolge auch im Iran-Krieg. Das Geschäft mit Unternehmen in den USA stieg um 133 Prozent auf 595 Millionen Dollar.

    Palantir-Chef Alex Karp sagte in einer Telefonkonferenz mit Analysten, die Nachfrage in den USA sei aktuell so groß, dass die Firma nicht hinterherkomme./so/DP/zb

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    ISIN:US69608A1088WKN:A2QA4J
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    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Palantir Aktie

    Die Palantir Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,36 % und einem Kurs von 146,0 auf Nasdaq (05. Mai 2026, 02:00 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Palantir Aktie um +2,27 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -2,10 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Palantir bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 286,81 Mrd..




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    Community Beiträge zu Palantir - A2QA4J - US69608A1088

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Palantir. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!

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    Im wallstreetONLINE-Forum geht es um die starken Q1‑2026‑Fundamentaldaten von Palantir (Umsatz +85% J/J, US‑Commercial +133%, US‑Revenue +104%, Adjusted FCF $925M/57% Margin, Adjusted OpInc 60%, deutliches RDV/TCV‑Wachstum, viele Großdeals), das Übertreffen der Erwartungen und optimistischere Prognosen. Diskutiert werden mögliche Kursreaktionen, Bewertung/Prognosen (u.a. Karp‑Verdopplung bis 2027) und Sorge vor nachbörslichen Rücksetzern.
    Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment positiv gegenüber Palantir eingestellt.

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    Daten-Firma Palantir erzielt 85 Prozent Umsatzplus Das Geschäft der für ihre Zusammenarbeit mit US-Sicherheitsbehörden bekannten Datenanalyse-Firma Palantir ist im vergangenen Quartal erneut rasant gewachsen. Das KI-Unternehmen steigerte den Umsatz im Jahresvergleich um 85 Prozent auf 1,6 …
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