WashTec AG Achieves Record Q1 Revenue Despite Slight EBIT Dip

Q1 revenue rose 2.3% to €111.3m (a new first-quarter record), driven mainly by stronger Equipment sales in North America while Europe remained stable.

EBIT fell 22.4% to €3.8m, with the EBIT margin at 3.4% (down 110 bps); declines were due to planned temporary higher costs and some delays in efficiency projects.

EBIT in North America improved significantly year‑on‑year, but Europe & Other were hit by Czech site expansion costs, installation/logistics delays and weather‑weakened Consumables sales.

Free cash flow dropped 57.6% to €7.0m, primarily because of lower cash inflows from operating activities.

Equipment orders received and the Equipment order backlog increased noticeably (double‑digit growth in North America), supporting future revenue.

Fiscal 2026 guidance is confirmed; company expects to catch up on efficiency delays during the year but flags rising uncertainty from the Middle East conflict and volatile raw‑material markets.

The next important date, Possible translations, depending on context: - "3-month notice 2026" (literal) - "3-month report 2026" - "3-month bulletin 2026" - "Quarterly statement 2026" (if referring to a quarterly communication) Tell me the context (legal notice, financial report, newsletter, etc.) and I can pick the best option., at WashTec Akt is on 05.05.2026.



