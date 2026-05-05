Robust Business Performance Persists into 2026

Springer Nature's underlying revenue grew by 6.2% in Q1 2026, driven mainly by the Research segment and open access (OA) leadership.

Adjusted operating profit increased by 8.6% to €106.7 million, supported by improved product mix and operating leverage.

Research revenue reached €359.9 million with a 7.2% underlying growth, and the number of published articles rose by nearly 15%.

The company signed 14 new transformative open access agreements and launched 19 new journals, including Nature Progress series.

Free cash flow increased significantly to €204.4 million, while net financial debt decreased to €1,056 million, reducing financial leverage to 1.5x EBITDA.

The full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook remains between 5% and 6%, with an expected increase in adjusted operating profit margin by around 30 basis points.

The next important date, Publication of the Q1 2026 quarterly report, at Springer Nature is on 05.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,38PKT (+0,60 %).





