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    NORMA Group Q1 2026 Profit Up, Industry Applications Drive Growth

    NORMA Group enters 2026 with mixed signals: lower sales but stronger earnings, a debt-free balance sheet, and fresh orders shaping its next phase of growth.

    NORMA Group Q1 2026 Profit Up, Industry Applications Drive Growth
    Foto: NORMA Group
    • NORMA Group's sales in Q1 2026 were EUR 208.6 million, a 5.7% decrease from the previous year, impacted by weak demand and currency effects.
    • Adjusted EBIT significantly improved to EUR 6.3 million with an EBIT margin of 3.0%, compared to a loss in the same quarter last year.
    • The divestment of the water management business was completed, generating about EUR 650 million in net proceeds, leaving the company net debt-free at the end of Q1 2026.
    • The Industry Applications division showed organic growth of 4.9%, driven by strong demand in the U.S. and China, while Mobility & New Energy remained below prior-year levels.
    • NORMA Group secured major new orders, including a EUR 30 million contract with an automotive OEM starting in 2029, and expanded its global customer base.
    • The company confirmed its outlook for 2026, expecting sales growth of 0-2%, an adjusted EBIT margin of 2-4%, and net operating cash flow of EUR 10-20 million.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,38PKT (+0,60 %).


    NORMA Group

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    -27,62 %
    ISIN:DE000A1H8BV3WKN:A1H8BV
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    NORMA Group Q1 2026 Profit Up, Industry Applications Drive Growth NORMA Group enters 2026 with mixed signals: lower sales but stronger earnings, a debt-free balance sheet, and fresh orders shaping its next phase of growth.
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