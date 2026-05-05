RBI Q1 2026: Solid Results & Loan Growth Excluding Russia

Q1/2026 operating result (excluding Russia) increased by 12% year-over-year to EUR 760 million.

Customer loans rose by 3% to EUR 105 billion (excluding Russia), with total assets increasing to EUR 201.5 billion.

The consolidated profit (excluding Russia) was EUR 209 million, impacted by higher bank levies.

The CET1 ratio (excluding Russia) stood at 14.9%, with a group CET1 ratio of 17.7%.

The bank continues to reduce its business in Russia, with all restrictions remaining in place in 2026.

Outlook for 2026 projects net interest income of around EUR 4.4 billion, loan growth of approximately 7%, and a return on equity of about 10.5% (excluding Russia).

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 05.05.2026.

The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 46,01EUR and was up +3,02 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,02 % since publication.





