🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSecunet Security Networks AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Secunet Security Networks
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Secunet Security Networks AG Surges in Q1 2026: Orders Nearly Double!

    Despite a sharp EBITDA decline, the company entered 2026 with solid revenue growth, a surging order pipeline, and confidence in its full-year outlook.

    Secunet Security Networks AG Surges in Q1 2026: Orders Nearly Double!
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group revenue increased slightly by 4.4% to €81.8 million in Q1 2026
    • Order intake nearly doubled, rising by 90.7% to €143.0 million compared to Q1 2025
    • Order backlog grew by 21.1% to €337.7 million as of March 31, 2026
    • EBITDA decreased significantly to €1.4 million from €6.6 million in Q1 2025 due to organizational expansion and one-off costs
    • EBIT was negative at -€4.0 million, impacted by higher personnel costs and project mix, down from €1.8 million in Q1 2025
    • The company confirms its 2026 outlook with expected revenue of €460–€500 million and EBIT of €53–€58 million

    The next important date, Consolidated quarterly report as of March 31, 2026, at Secunet Security Networks is on 05.05.2026.

    The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 183,80EUR and was up +2,11 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 185,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,65 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,38PKT (+0,60 %).


    Secunet Security Networks

    +2,77 %
    +2,75 %
    -1,76 %
    -15,95 %
    -13,93 %
    -10,34 %
    -45,96 %
    +621,30 %
    +765,42 %
    ISIN:DE0007276503WKN:727650
    Secunet Security Networks direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Secunet Security Networks AG Surges in Q1 2026: Orders Nearly Double! Despite a sharp EBITDA decline, the company entered 2026 with solid revenue growth, a surging order pipeline, and confidence in its full-year outlook.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     