Secunet Security Networks AG Surges in Q1 2026: Orders Nearly Double!

Group revenue increased slightly by 4.4% to €81.8 million in Q1 2026

Order intake nearly doubled, rising by 90.7% to €143.0 million compared to Q1 2025

Order backlog grew by 21.1% to €337.7 million as of March 31, 2026

EBITDA decreased significantly to €1.4 million from €6.6 million in Q1 2025 due to organizational expansion and one-off costs

EBIT was negative at -€4.0 million, impacted by higher personnel costs and project mix, down from €1.8 million in Q1 2025

The company confirms its 2026 outlook with expected revenue of €460–€500 million and EBIT of €53–€58 million

The next important date, Consolidated quarterly report as of March 31, 2026, at Secunet Security Networks is on 05.05.2026.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 183,80EUR and was up +2,11 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 185,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,65 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,38PKT (+0,60 %).





