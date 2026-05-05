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    Elmos Semiconductor Surges in 2026 Start, Guidance Raised

    Elmos Semiconductor starts 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring sales, stronger margins and robust cash flow set the stage for an ambitious full-year outlook.

    Elmos Semiconductor Surges in 2026 Start, Guidance Raised
    Foto: Elmos Semiconductor SE
    • Elmos Semiconductor reported a 20.2% increase in sales in Q1 2026, reaching €152.5 million, significantly higher than €126.9 million in Q1 2025.
    • The company's EBIT margin improved to 23.8%, up from 20.2%, with EBIT rising to €36.2 million from €25.6 million.
    • Adjusted free cash flow reached €40.7 million, or 26.7% of sales, almost doubling from €21.5 million (17.0%) in the previous year.
    • Capital expenditures were low at €2.7 million (1.8% of sales), compared to €13.5 million (10.6%) in Q1 2025, due to cost optimization and reduced investments.
    • The company raised its full-year sales growth forecast to approximately 12%, with an expected EBIT margin of 23% to 26% and strong cash flow performance.
    • Despite positive outlook, Elmos anticipates ongoing geopolitical volatility and potential capacity constraints in wafer manufacturing due to high demand from AI growth.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Elmos Semiconductor is on 27.05.2026.

    The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 186,60EUR and was up +1,69 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 185,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,64 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,38PKT (+0,60 %).


    Elmos Semiconductor

    +2,18 %
    +8,43 %
    +26,04 %
    +66,19 %
    +202,42 %
    +177,81 %
    +441,21 %
    +1.639,37 %
    +733,78 %
    ISIN:DE0005677108WKN:567710
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    Elmos Semiconductor Surges in 2026 Start, Guidance Raised Elmos Semiconductor starts 2026 with powerful momentum: soaring sales, stronger margins and robust cash flow set the stage for an ambitious full-year outlook.
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