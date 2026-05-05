Elmos Semiconductor Surges in 2026 Start, Guidance Raised

Elmos Semiconductor reported a 20.2% increase in sales in Q1 2026, reaching €152.5 million, significantly higher than €126.9 million in Q1 2025.

The company's EBIT margin improved to 23.8%, up from 20.2%, with EBIT rising to €36.2 million from €25.6 million.

Adjusted free cash flow reached €40.7 million, or 26.7% of sales, almost doubling from €21.5 million (17.0%) in the previous year.

Capital expenditures were low at €2.7 million (1.8% of sales), compared to €13.5 million (10.6%) in Q1 2025, due to cost optimization and reduced investments.

The company raised its full-year sales growth forecast to approximately 12%, with an expected EBIT margin of 23% to 26% and strong cash flow performance.

Despite positive outlook, Elmos anticipates ongoing geopolitical volatility and potential capacity constraints in wafer manufacturing due to high demand from AI growth.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Elmos Semiconductor is on 27.05.2026.

The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 186,60EUR and was up +1,69 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 185,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,64 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,38PKT (+0,60 %).





