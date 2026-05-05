CSG Czechoslovak Group, Sterling Infrastructure & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|The FUTR Corporation
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|Palantir
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|CSG Czechoslovak Group
|55
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|GameStop
|45
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|43
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|42
|💬
|📰
|Tesla
|35
|💬
|📰
|Commerzbank
|22
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sterling Infrastructure
|+23,09 %
|📰
|🥈
|CEVA
|+9,35 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Digi Power X
|+6,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|ADTRAN Holdings
|-7,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|IAC
|-7,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fabrinet
|-11,17 %
|📰
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -2,16 %
Wochenperformance: -2,16 %
Platz 1
The FUTR Corporation
Wochenperformance: +3,66 %
Wochenperformance: +3,66 %
Platz 2
Intel
Wochenperformance: +17,38 %
Wochenperformance: +17,38 %
Platz 3
Palantir
Wochenperformance: +0,94 %
Wochenperformance: +0,94 %
Platz 4
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Wochenperformance: -0,74 %
Platz 5
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -19,86 %
Wochenperformance: -19,86 %
Platz 6
CSG Czechoslovak Group
Wochenperformance: -24,73 %
Wochenperformance: -24,73 %
Platz 7
GameStop
Wochenperformance: -6,75 %
Wochenperformance: -6,75 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Platz 10
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +4,85 %
Wochenperformance: +4,85 %
Platz 11
Commerzbank
Wochenperformance: -2,87 %
Wochenperformance: -2,87 %
Platz 12
Sterling Infrastructure
Wochenperformance: +27,92 %
Wochenperformance: +27,92 %
Platz 13
CEVA
Wochenperformance: +44,76 %
Wochenperformance: +44,76 %
Platz 14
Digi Power X
Wochenperformance: +32,30 %
Wochenperformance: +32,30 %
Platz 15
ADTRAN Holdings
Wochenperformance: +5,76 %
Wochenperformance: +5,76 %
Platz 16
IAC
Wochenperformance: -7,07 %
Wochenperformance: -7,07 %
Platz 17
Fabrinet
Wochenperformance: -5,54 %
Wochenperformance: -5,54 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte