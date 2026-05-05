🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSchaeffler AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Schaeffler
    1 Aufrufe 1 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Schaeffler Starts 2026 Strong: A Promising Beginning!

    Solid Q1 performance with rising revenue, improving margins, and a confirmed 2026 outlook underline the Group’s resilience and strategic progress.

    Schaeffler Starts 2026 Strong: A Promising Beginning!
    Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
    • Group Q1 revenue: €5,764 million, rising +1.0% at constant currency versus the prior year.
    • EBIT before special items: €285 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.0% (prior year 4.7%).
    • Divisional profitability: Powertrain & Chassis and Vehicle Lifetime Solutions delivered strong margins (11.5% and 15.9% respectively); Bearings & Industrial Solutions posted a 9.0% margin with above‑average revenue growth in Greater China.
    • E‑Mobility: revenue up 6.0% at constant currency to €1,210 million; EBIT loss narrowed to -€215 million (margin -17.8%), improved from -23.1% a year earlier.
    • Cash and balance‑sheet: free cash flow before M&A was -€209 million (seasonal); capex €237 million in Q1; net financial debt €5,143 million and net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.2.
    • Outlook confirmed for 2026: revenue guidance €22.5–24.5 billion (constant‑currency growth -4.3% to 4.3%), group EBIT margin before special items 3.5–5.5%, and free cash flow expected €100–300 million.

    The next important date, Results for the first quarter of 2026., at Schaeffler is on 05.05.2026.

    The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 7,9150EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.407,44PKT (+0,20 %).


    Schaeffler

    +0,89 %
    -2,60 %
    +9,31 %
    -21,92 %
    +107,54 %
    +23,45 %
    +6,57 %
    -38,75 %
    -43,21 %
    ISIN:DE000SHA0100WKN:SHA010
    Schaeffler direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Schaeffler Starts 2026 Strong: A Promising Beginning! Solid Q1 performance with rising revenue, improving margins, and a confirmed 2026 outlook underline the Group’s resilience and strategic progress.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     