Schaeffler Starts 2026 Strong: A Promising Beginning!

Group Q1 revenue: €5,764 million, rising +1.0% at constant currency versus the prior year.

EBIT before special items: €285 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 5.0% (prior year 4.7%).

Divisional profitability: Powertrain & Chassis and Vehicle Lifetime Solutions delivered strong margins (11.5% and 15.9% respectively); Bearings & Industrial Solutions posted a 9.0% margin with above‑average revenue growth in Greater China.

E‑Mobility: revenue up 6.0% at constant currency to €1,210 million; EBIT loss narrowed to -€215 million (margin -17.8%), improved from -23.1% a year earlier.

Cash and balance‑sheet: free cash flow before M&A was -€209 million (seasonal); capex €237 million in Q1; net financial debt €5,143 million and net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.2.

Outlook confirmed for 2026: revenue guidance €22.5–24.5 billion (constant‑currency growth -4.3% to 4.3%), group EBIT margin before special items 3.5–5.5%, and free cash flow expected €100–300 million.

The next important date, Results for the first quarter of 2026., at Schaeffler is on 05.05.2026.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 7,9150EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.407,44PKT (+0,20 %).





