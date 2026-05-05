KSB Vz. Sees Quiet Quarter Amid Challenging Market Conditions

KSB experienced a subdued quarter with challenging market conditions, impacted by geopolitical turbulences

Order intake increased by 15.2% year-on-year to €1,012 million, driven mainly by a major energy sector order

Sales revenue remained stable at €712 million, with a slight increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year

EBIT decreased to €39.8 million from €45.5 million, affected by external costs related to SAP S/4HANA migration

The Pumps Segment saw the strongest growth in order intake (+31%) and sales (+16.4%), especially in the Energy Market

CEO Dr. Stephan Timmermann highlighted ongoing global economic headwinds and emphasized the company's focus on resilience and strategic strengths

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at KSB Vz. is on 05.05.2026.

The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 949,50EUR and was down -2,47 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 949,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.996,05PKT (+0,05 %).





