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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKSB Vz. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu KSB Vz.
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    KSB Vz. Sees Quiet Quarter Amid Challenging Market Conditions

    Despite a muted quarter shaped by geopolitical headwinds, KSB lifted orders and energy-related growth while navigating SAP costs and sharpening its strategic resilience.

    KSB Vz. Sees Quiet Quarter Amid Challenging Market Conditions
    • KSB experienced a subdued quarter with challenging market conditions, impacted by geopolitical turbulences
    • Order intake increased by 15.2% year-on-year to €1,012 million, driven mainly by a major energy sector order
    • Sales revenue remained stable at €712 million, with a slight increase of 0.4% compared to the previous year
    • EBIT decreased to €39.8 million from €45.5 million, affected by external costs related to SAP S/4HANA migration
    • The Pumps Segment saw the strongest growth in order intake (+31%) and sales (+16.4%), especially in the Energy Market
    • CEO Dr. Stephan Timmermann highlighted ongoing global economic headwinds and emphasized the company's focus on resilience and strategic strengths

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at KSB Vz. is on 05.05.2026.

    The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 949,50EUR and was down -2,47 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 949,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.996,05PKT (+0,05 %).


    KSB Vz.

    -5,03 %
    -4,02 %
    -6,80 %
    -12,88 %
    +15,78 %
    +100,00 %
    +202,86 %
    +204,55 %
    +459,55 %
    ISIN:DE0006292030WKN:629203
    KSB Vz. direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    KSB Vz. Sees Quiet Quarter Amid Challenging Market Conditions Despite a muted quarter shaped by geopolitical headwinds, KSB lifted orders and energy-related growth while navigating SAP costs and sharpening its strategic resilience.
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