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    Commerzbank Acknowledges UniCredit’s Offer Document Release

    UniCredit’s unsolicited bid for Commerzbank, valuing shares below the market price, now faces close scrutiny as Commerzbank prepares its response and strategy update.

    Commerzbank Acknowledges UniCredit’s Offer Document Release
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • UniCredit published an offer document for an unsolicited takeover, proposing 0.485 new UniCredit shares per Commerzbank share.
    • Based on UniCredit’s closing price of €64.06 on 4 May 2026, the offer equates to approximately €31.07 per Commerzbank share.
    • The implied offer price represents an 8.7% discount to Commerzbank’s prior-day closing price of €34.02.
    • The offer terms are unchanged from those announced on 16 March 2026.
    • Commerzbank’s Management Board and Supervisory Board will review the offer document and publish a reasoned opinion pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) within the statutory deadline.
    • Commerzbank will present quarterly results and a strategy update including financial targets through 2030 on 8 May 2026.

    The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 35,33EUR and was up +4,05 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,21EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.272,50PKT (+1,56 %).


    Commerzbank

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    -2,87 %
    +7,97 %
    -3,19 %
    +43,96 %
    +261,98 %
    +500,53 %
    +374,72 %
    -61,62 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank Acknowledges UniCredit’s Offer Document Release UniCredit’s unsolicited bid for Commerzbank, valuing shares below the market price, now faces close scrutiny as Commerzbank prepares its response and strategy update.
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