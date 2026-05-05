Commerzbank Acknowledges UniCredit’s Offer Document Release
UniCredit’s unsolicited bid for Commerzbank, valuing shares below the market price, now faces close scrutiny as Commerzbank prepares its response and strategy update.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- UniCredit published an offer document for an unsolicited takeover, proposing 0.485 new UniCredit shares per Commerzbank share.
- Based on UniCredit’s closing price of €64.06 on 4 May 2026, the offer equates to approximately €31.07 per Commerzbank share.
- The implied offer price represents an 8.7% discount to Commerzbank’s prior-day closing price of €34.02.
- The offer terms are unchanged from those announced on 16 March 2026.
- Commerzbank’s Management Board and Supervisory Board will review the offer document and publish a reasoned opinion pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) within the statutory deadline.
- Commerzbank will present quarterly results and a strategy update including financial targets through 2030 on 8 May 2026.
The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 35,33EUR and was up +4,05 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,21EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.272,50PKT (+1,56 %).
+3,94 %
-2,87 %
+7,97 %
-3,19 %
+43,96 %
+261,98 %
+500,53 %
+374,72 %
-61,62 %
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