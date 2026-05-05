Commerzbank Acknowledges UniCredit’s Offer Document Release

UniCredit published an offer document for an unsolicited takeover, proposing 0.485 new UniCredit shares per Commerzbank share.

Based on UniCredit’s closing price of €64.06 on 4 May 2026, the offer equates to approximately €31.07 per Commerzbank share.

The implied offer price represents an 8.7% discount to Commerzbank’s prior-day closing price of €34.02.

The offer terms are unchanged from those announced on 16 March 2026.

Commerzbank’s Management Board and Supervisory Board will review the offer document and publish a reasoned opinion pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG) within the statutory deadline.

Commerzbank will present quarterly results and a strategy update including financial targets through 2030 on 8 May 2026.

The next important date, "Q1 2026 result" Other natural variants: - "Result for Q1 2026" - "Q1 2026 results", at Commerzbank is on 08.05.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 35,33EUR and was up +4,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 35,21EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,33 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.272,50PKT (+1,56 %).





