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    Rumble Secures All Regulatory Approvals for Northern Data Merger

    Rumble’s tie-up with Northern Data is moving into its final phase, with key approvals secured, firm share terms set, and a clear timetable toward closing in mid‑June 2026.

    Rumble Secures All Regulatory Approvals for Northern Data Merger
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Rumble received final regulatory approval for the business combination with Northern Data from the UAE Ministry of Economy (Apr 29, 2026); no further regulatory approvals are required.
    • Shares secured: transaction support agreements plus recently tendered shares now represent approximately 77% of Northern Data’s outstanding shares (16% of non‑TSA shares were tendered, ≈4.5% of total).
    • Offer terms: each Northern Data share will be exchanged for 2.0281 newly issued Rumble Class A shares; this is Rumble’s best and final offer and will not be increased.
    • Offer conditions and timing: the offer is not conditioned on a minimum tender threshold; initial acceptance period ends May 9, 2026 (06:01 CET Frankfurt / 00:01 ET New York); an additional acceptance period is expected May 15–June 1, 2026; closing expected mid‑June 2026.
    • Post‑closing actions and governance: Northern Data shares will be delisted promptly after closing; Northern Data’s Management and Supervisory Boards unanimously recommend acceptance; Rumble will not enter a domination/profit‑and‑loss transfer agreement for at least three years after closing.
    • Shareholder and procedural notes: shareholders who do not tender may face reduced liquidity and price transparency after delisting; the offer is made pursuant to an S‑4 (SEC) and an EU prospectus approved by BaFin; further details and risk disclosures are available at www.rumble-offer.com.






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    Rumble Secures All Regulatory Approvals for Northern Data Merger Rumble’s tie-up with Northern Data is moving into its final phase, with key approvals secured, firm share terms set, and a clear timetable toward closing in mid‑June 2026.
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