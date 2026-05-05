DAX, Digi Power X & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Intel
|💬
|📰
|Palantir
|💬
|📰
|SalesCloser Technologies
|📰
|PayPal
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|254
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BioNTech
|63
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|48
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|46
|💬
|📰
|CSG Czechoslovak Group
|45
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|38
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Digi Power X
|+40,39 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Sterling Infrastructure
|+38,68 %
|📰
|🥉
|DigitalOcean Holdings
|+35,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|ParTec
|-20,05 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|IPG Photonics
|-26,25 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|BellRing Brands (new)
|-45,85 %
|💬
|📰
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +15,66 %
Wochenperformance: +15,66 %
Platz 1
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: +21,63 %
Wochenperformance: +21,63 %
Platz 2
Intel
Wochenperformance: +27,28 %
Wochenperformance: +27,28 %
Platz 3
Palantir
Wochenperformance: +2,11 %
Wochenperformance: +2,11 %
Platz 4
SalesCloser Technologies
Wochenperformance: +35,44 %
Wochenperformance: +35,44 %
Platz 5
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -10,21 %
Wochenperformance: -10,21 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +1,31 %
Wochenperformance: +1,31 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -9,85 %
Wochenperformance: -9,85 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Wochenperformance: -6,49 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Platz 10
CSG Czechoslovak Group
Wochenperformance: -24,73 %
Wochenperformance: -24,73 %
Platz 11
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +11,74 %
Wochenperformance: +11,74 %
Platz 12
Digi Power X
Wochenperformance: +124,18 %
Wochenperformance: +124,18 %
Platz 13
Sterling Infrastructure
Wochenperformance: +50,72 %
Wochenperformance: +50,72 %
Platz 14
DigitalOcean Holdings
Wochenperformance: +47,64 %
Wochenperformance: +47,64 %
Platz 15
ParTec
Wochenperformance: +11,27 %
Wochenperformance: +11,27 %
Platz 16
IPG Photonics
Wochenperformance: -22,61 %
Wochenperformance: -22,61 %
Platz 17
BellRing Brands (new)
Wochenperformance: -44,66 %
Wochenperformance: -44,66 %
Platz 18
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