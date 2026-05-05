🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAlzchem Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Alzchem Group
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Alzchem Group AG's 2026 AGM a Success with Broad Shareholder Support

    At its latest AGM, Alzchem secured strong shareholder backing for strategic changes, a higher dividend, and renewed focus on innovation, governance, and sustainable growth.

    Alzchem Group AG's 2026 AGM a Success with Broad Shareholder Support
    Foto: Alzchem
    • The Annual General Meeting was successfully held with broad shareholder support, approving key resolutions including a dividend increase to EUR 2.10 per share.
    • Shareholders approved strategic amendments to the Articles of Association, including switching to registered shares to improve communication and efficiency.
    • The company’s management and supervisory boards were discharged for fiscal year 2025, and RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG was reappointed as auditor.
    • The company emphasized its focus on innovation, high-margin niche markets, and a positive start to 2026 with stable demand in ingredients.
    • The AGM approved measures to enhance virtual meeting flexibility and develop supervisory board governance, strengthening investor relations.
    • Alzchem, a leading German ingredients company, reported EUR 562.1 million in sales and EUR 116.5 million EBITDA in 2025, with a global presence and a focus on sustainable solutions.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Alzchem Group is on 05.05.2026.

    The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 163,60EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 163,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.096,92PKT (+0,61 %).


    Alzchem Group

    -0,36 %
    -6,64 %
    -10,43 %
    +14,00 %
    +35,49 %
    +772,30 %
    +550,79 %
    +220,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
    Alzchem Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Alzchem Group AG's 2026 AGM a Success with Broad Shareholder Support At its latest AGM, Alzchem secured strong shareholder backing for strategic changes, a higher dividend, and renewed focus on innovation, governance, and sustainable growth.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     