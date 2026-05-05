Alzchem Group AG's 2026 AGM a Success with Broad Shareholder Support

The Annual General Meeting was successfully held with broad shareholder support, approving key resolutions including a dividend increase to EUR 2.10 per share.

Shareholders approved strategic amendments to the Articles of Association, including switching to registered shares to improve communication and efficiency.

The company’s management and supervisory boards were discharged for fiscal year 2025, and RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG was reappointed as auditor.

The company emphasized its focus on innovation, high-margin niche markets, and a positive start to 2026 with stable demand in ingredients.

The AGM approved measures to enhance virtual meeting flexibility and develop supervisory board governance, strengthening investor relations.

Alzchem, a leading German ingredients company, reported EUR 562.1 million in sales and EUR 116.5 million EBITDA in 2025, with a global presence and a focus on sustainable solutions.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Alzchem Group is on 05.05.2026.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 163,60EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 163,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.096,92PKT (+0,61 %).





