Alzchem Group AG's 2026 AGM a Success with Broad Shareholder Support
At its latest AGM, Alzchem secured strong shareholder backing for strategic changes, a higher dividend, and renewed focus on innovation, governance, and sustainable growth.
Foto: Alzchem
- The Annual General Meeting was successfully held with broad shareholder support, approving key resolutions including a dividend increase to EUR 2.10 per share.
- Shareholders approved strategic amendments to the Articles of Association, including switching to registered shares to improve communication and efficiency.
- The company’s management and supervisory boards were discharged for fiscal year 2025, and RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG was reappointed as auditor.
- The company emphasized its focus on innovation, high-margin niche markets, and a positive start to 2026 with stable demand in ingredients.
- The AGM approved measures to enhance virtual meeting flexibility and develop supervisory board governance, strengthening investor relations.
- Alzchem, a leading German ingredients company, reported EUR 562.1 million in sales and EUR 116.5 million EBITDA in 2025, with a global presence and a focus on sustainable solutions.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Alzchem Group is on 05.05.2026.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 163,60EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 163,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,24 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.096,92PKT (+0,61 %).
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