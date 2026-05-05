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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVoltatron AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Voltatron
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    Voltatron Reports Record Q1 2026 Revenue & Earnings Growth

    Voltatron AG starts 2026 with a surge in revenue and sharply improved margins, driven by the KOMITEC acquisition and stronger operating performance.

    Voltatron Reports Record Q1 2026 Revenue & Earnings Growth
    Foto: keBu.Medien - stock.adobe.com
    • Voltatron AG reported Q1 2026 revenue from continuing operations of approximately €12.6 million, up from €1.7 million in Q1 2025.
    • A bargain purchase of about €1.1 million resulting from the acquisition and initial consolidation of KOMITEC electronics GmbH was recognized in profit or loss (IFRS 3), improving earnings.
    • Consolidated EBITDA margin from continuing operations rose to approximately 16.6% in Q1 2026 (Q1 2025: 5.1%).
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding the bargain purchase) was about 8.1% in Q1 2026 (Q1 2025: 5.1%), reflecting operating profitability.
    • Consolidated EBT margin from continuing operations improved to ~2.9% (Q1 2025: -10.7%); adjusted EBT margin (excluding amortization from PPA and the bargain purchase) was ~1.8% (Q1 2025: -4.4%).
    • The company says it significantly outperformed the prior-year period in earnings and will publish the final interim consolidated statement for Q1 2026 on May 13, 2026.

    The next important date, Interim consolidated report as of 31 March 2026 — 1st quarter., at Voltatron is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Voltatron at the time of the news was 4,0025EUR and was up +2,69 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,31 % since publication.


    Voltatron

    +5,13 %
    +1,87 %
    -9,23 %
    -8,52 %
    +42,16 %
    +109,23 %
    +13,33 %
    -85,26 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4LE9WKN:A2E4LE
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    Voltatron Reports Record Q1 2026 Revenue & Earnings Growth Voltatron AG starts 2026 with a surge in revenue and sharply improved margins, driven by the KOMITEC acquisition and stronger operating performance.
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