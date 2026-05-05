AUTODOC Announces Q1 2026 Report & Conference Call on May 13
Investors and analysts are invited as AUTODOC unveils its Q1 2026 results on 13 May, offering fresh insights into performance, strategy and outlook for Europe’s leading auto‑parts platform.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- AUTODOC will publish its Q1 2026 report and host an investor/analyst conference call on 13 May 2026 at 11:00 a.m. CEST.
- The call will be presented by CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii and CFO Lennart Schmidt, who will discuss operational and financial developments and answer questions.
- Participants must register via the AUTODOC webcast link; attendees are advised to perform the live Q&A test in advance to ensure smooth connectivity.
- AUTODOC is described as Europe’s leading digital pure‑play automotive parts platform, founded in Berlin in 2008.
- Company scale: about 7.8 million SKUs from ~2,700 brand manufacturers, online shops in 27 European countries, over 5,500 employees in 13 locations, and 2025 sales of €1.8 billion.
- Investor contact: Stefanie Steiner, Director of Investor Relations (email: s.steiner@autodoc.eu).
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