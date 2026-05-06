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    HENSOLDT Kicks Off 2026 with Record Orders & Growing Profits

    HENSOLDT starts 2026 with explosive growth: record orders, surging revenues and sharply higher margins underline the group’s strengthened position in the defence technology market.

    HENSOLDT Kicks Off 2026 with Record Orders & Growing Profits
    Foto: Britta Pedersen - dpa
    • HENSOLDT's order intake more than doubled to EUR 1,483 million in Q1 2026, driven by major orders for platforms like Schakal and Puma, and Eurofighter radar extensions.
    • The company's order book reached a record EUR 9,801 million, a 41% increase from the previous year.
    • Revenue increased by over 25% to EUR 496 million, with 15% coming from core business activities.
    • Adjusted EBITDA grew significantly to EUR 44 million, with an improved margin of 8.9%.
    • The Optronics segment saw strong growth, with order intake and revenue rising sharply, and EBITDA margin improving from 1.3% to 12.2%.
    • HENSOLDT confirms its positive outlook for 2026, expecting around EUR 2,750 million in revenue, a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x to 2.0x, and an EBITDA margin of 18.5% to 19.0%.

    The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2026, at HENSOLDT is on 06.05.2026.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.199,01PKT (+2,80 %).


    HENSOLDT

    +2,29 %
    +12,60 %
    -1,31 %
    +5,81 %
    +14,13 %
    +159,03 %
    +483,00 %
    +399,52 %
    ISIN:DE000HAG0005WKN:HAG000
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    HENSOLDT Kicks Off 2026 with Record Orders & Growing Profits HENSOLDT starts 2026 with explosive growth: record orders, surging revenues and sharply higher margins underline the group’s strengthened position in the defence technology market.
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