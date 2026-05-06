HENSOLDT Kicks Off 2026 with Record Orders & Growing Profits

HENSOLDT's order intake more than doubled to EUR 1,483 million in Q1 2026, driven by major orders for platforms like Schakal and Puma, and Eurofighter radar extensions.

The company's order book reached a record EUR 9,801 million, a 41% increase from the previous year.

Revenue increased by over 25% to EUR 496 million, with 15% coming from core business activities.

Adjusted EBITDA grew significantly to EUR 44 million, with an improved margin of 8.9%.

The Optronics segment saw strong growth, with order intake and revenue rising sharply, and EBITDA margin improving from 1.3% to 12.2%.

HENSOLDT confirms its positive outlook for 2026, expecting around EUR 2,750 million in revenue, a book-to-bill ratio of 1.5x to 2.0x, and an EBITDA margin of 18.5% to 19.0%.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q3 2026, at HENSOLDT is on 06.05.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.199,01PKT (+2,80 %).





