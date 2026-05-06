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    Redcare Pharmacy Starts 2026 with Record Growth and 58% EBITDA Rise

    Redcare Pharmacy kicked off 2026 with strong momentum, posting double-digit revenue growth, surging Rx sales in Germany, and sharply improved profitability.

    Redcare Pharmacy Starts 2026 with Record Growth and 58% EBITDA Rise
    Foto: Adobe Stock
    • Redcare Pharmacy's Q1 2026 revenue increased by 18.4% year-over-year to EUR 849.5 million, driven by growth in both non-Rx and Rx segments.
    • Non-Rx revenue in Germany rebounded from 5% in Q4 2025 to 9% in Q1 2026, with further acceleration to about 11% in April.
    • Rx revenue in Germany grew by 55.0%, supported by increased e-prescription adoption and improved customer satisfaction (NPS of 76).
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 58% year-over-year to EUR 14.4 million, with an improved margin of 1.7%.
    • The active customer base increased by 1.1 million to 14.2 million, with customer satisfaction remaining high (NPS of 75).
    • The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance: revenue growth of 13-15%, Rx revenue over EUR 670 million in Germany, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 2.5%.

    The next important date, Interim Report Q1 2026, at Redcare Pharmacy is on 06.05.2026.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.199,01PKT (+2,80 %).


    Redcare Pharmacy

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    +29,29 %
    -29,44 %
    -64,66 %
    -47,02 %
    -71,66 %
    +60,40 %
    ISIN:NL0012044747WKN:A2AR94
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    Redcare Pharmacy Starts 2026 with Record Growth and 58% EBITDA Rise Redcare Pharmacy kicked off 2026 with strong momentum, posting double-digit revenue growth, surging Rx sales in Germany, and sharply improved profitability.
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