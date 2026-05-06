HelloFresh Q1 2026: Transitioning to Higher-Value Customers
Q1 2026 shows resilient performance amid headwinds: revenue and AEBITDA declined, yet cash flow stayed positive and 2026 guidance remains firmly on track.
Foto: HelloFresh
- Q1 2026 revenue ~€1.7bn (vs €1.9bn in Q1 2025), down 7.7% y-o-y in constant currency; meal-kit revenue decline improved to -8.5% (fifth consecutive quarter of improvement).
- Average Order Value rose ~4.2% y-o-y in constant currency to ~€71, reflecting a strategic shift to higher‑value customer cohorts, fewer discounts, more add‑ons and price increases.
- Group AEBITDA approx. €24m (Q1 2025: €58m), largely impacted by an ~€25m one‑off hit from winter storms; Group generated positive free cash flow of ~€49m.
- Contribution margin (excl. SBC & impairments) ~25.6%, slightly down year‑on‑year due to storm-related operational headwinds and accelerated product investment; efficiency programs partly offset pressure.
- Operational/product updates: global product investment program continues; new Factor Europe production facility opened in Germany; RTE performance improving outside the US and US operational issues resolved.
- 2026 guidance reconfirmed: revenue expected to decline ~3%–6% (constant currency) and Group AEBITDA expected between €375m and €425m.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at HelloFresh is on 06.05.2026.
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