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    HelloFresh Q1 2026: Transitioning to Higher-Value Customers

    Q1 2026 shows resilient performance amid headwinds: revenue and AEBITDA declined, yet cash flow stayed positive and 2026 guidance remains firmly on track.

    HelloFresh Q1 2026: Transitioning to Higher-Value Customers
    Foto: HelloFresh
    • Q1 2026 revenue ~€1.7bn (vs €1.9bn in Q1 2025), down 7.7% y-o-y in constant currency; meal-kit revenue decline improved to -8.5% (fifth consecutive quarter of improvement).
    • Average Order Value rose ~4.2% y-o-y in constant currency to ~€71, reflecting a strategic shift to higher‑value customer cohorts, fewer discounts, more add‑ons and price increases.
    • Group AEBITDA approx. €24m (Q1 2025: €58m), largely impacted by an ~€25m one‑off hit from winter storms; Group generated positive free cash flow of ~€49m.
    • Contribution margin (excl. SBC & impairments) ~25.6%, slightly down year‑on‑year due to storm-related operational headwinds and accelerated product investment; efficiency programs partly offset pressure.
    • Operational/product updates: global product investment program continues; new Factor Europe production facility opened in Germany; RTE performance improving outside the US and US operational issues resolved.
    • 2026 guidance reconfirmed: revenue expected to decline ~3%–6% (constant currency) and Group AEBITDA expected between €375m and €425m.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at HelloFresh is on 06.05.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.175,54PKT (+1,05 %).


    HelloFresh

    +1,98 %
    0,00 %
    +13,70 %
    -24,76 %
    -52,78 %
    -81,87 %
    -93,39 %
    -63,15 %
    ISIN:DE000A161408WKN:A16140
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    HelloFresh Q1 2026: Transitioning to Higher-Value Customers Q1 2026 shows resilient performance amid headwinds: revenue and AEBITDA declined, yet cash flow stayed positive and 2026 guidance remains firmly on track.
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