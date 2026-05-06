Ringmetall SE Accelerates EUR/USD Growth via Q1 Acquisitions in Diverse Markets
Ringmetall SE navigates a challenging quarter marked by softer demand, currency headwinds and strategic acquisitions, as it prepares to present its Q1 2026 results.
Foto: Aleksandr Grechanyuk - 471523012
- Ringmetall SE's revenue decreased by 4.9% to EUR 46.1 million in Q1 2026 due to market environment challenges
- Group EBITDA declined by 15.3% to EUR 5.0 million, with a margin of 10.8%, impacted by market conditions and exchange rate effects
- The chemical-technical industry's weak demand led to a revenue drop in the Closure Systems division by 7.2%, while the Liner division remained stable with a slight EBITDA increase of 2.4%
- Despite market difficulties, the company focused on acquisitions, including Makplast and the thermoforming division of New England Plastics, to support long-term growth
- Management emphasizes cost optimization and flexible response to geopolitical tensions to maintain delivery capabilities and participate in demand recovery
- The company will present its Q1 2026 results in an earnings call on May 7, 2026, accessible via the Airtime platform for investors, analysts, and press.
The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,17350USD and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,17345USD this corresponds to a minus of 0,00 % since publication.
+0,32 %
+0,49 %
+1,64 %
-0,69 %
+3,15 %
+6,60 %
-2,75 %
+2,88 %
+21,71 %
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