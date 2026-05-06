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    Ringmetall SE Accelerates EUR/USD Growth via Q1 Acquisitions in Diverse Markets

    Ringmetall SE navigates a challenging quarter marked by softer demand, currency headwinds and strategic acquisitions, as it prepares to present its Q1 2026 results.

    Ringmetall SE Accelerates EUR/USD Growth via Q1 Acquisitions in Diverse Markets
    Foto: Aleksandr Grechanyuk - 471523012
    • Ringmetall SE's revenue decreased by 4.9% to EUR 46.1 million in Q1 2026 due to market environment challenges
    • Group EBITDA declined by 15.3% to EUR 5.0 million, with a margin of 10.8%, impacted by market conditions and exchange rate effects
    • The chemical-technical industry's weak demand led to a revenue drop in the Closure Systems division by 7.2%, while the Liner division remained stable with a slight EBITDA increase of 2.4%
    • Despite market difficulties, the company focused on acquisitions, including Makplast and the thermoforming division of New England Plastics, to support long-term growth
    • Management emphasizes cost optimization and flexible response to geopolitical tensions to maintain delivery capabilities and participate in demand recovery
    • The company will present its Q1 2026 results in an earnings call on May 7, 2026, accessible via the Airtime platform for investors, analysts, and press.

    The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,17350USD and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,17345USD this corresponds to a minus of 0,00 % since publication.


    EUR/USD

    +0,32 %
    +0,49 %
    +1,64 %
    -0,69 %
    +3,15 %
    +6,60 %
    -2,75 %
    +2,88 %
    +21,71 %
    ISIN:EU0009652759WKN:965275





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    Ringmetall SE Accelerates EUR/USD Growth via Q1 Acquisitions in Diverse Markets Ringmetall SE navigates a challenging quarter marked by softer demand, currency headwinds and strategic acquisitions, as it prepares to present its Q1 2026 results.
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