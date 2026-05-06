Ringmetall SE Accelerates EUR/USD Growth via Q1 Acquisitions in Diverse Markets

Ringmetall SE's revenue decreased by 4.9% to EUR 46.1 million in Q1 2026 due to market environment challenges

Group EBITDA declined by 15.3% to EUR 5.0 million, with a margin of 10.8%, impacted by market conditions and exchange rate effects

The chemical-technical industry's weak demand led to a revenue drop in the Closure Systems division by 7.2%, while the Liner division remained stable with a slight EBITDA increase of 2.4%

Despite market difficulties, the company focused on acquisitions, including Makplast and the thermoforming division of New England Plastics, to support long-term growth

Management emphasizes cost optimization and flexible response to geopolitical tensions to maintain delivery capabilities and participate in demand recovery

The company will present its Q1 2026 results in an earnings call on May 7, 2026, accessible via the Airtime platform for investors, analysts, and press.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,17350USD and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,17345USD this corresponds to a minus of 0,00 % since publication.





