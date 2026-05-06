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    AEVIS VICTORIA Achieves Major Q1 2026 Profitability Boost

    Swiss Medical Network entered Q1 2026 with stronger profitability, tighter cost control and rising margins, underscoring the success of its recent restructuring.

    AEVIS VICTORIA Achieves Major Q1 2026 Profitability Boost
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Swiss Medical Network significantly improved its operating profitability in Q1 2026, with notable increases in EBITDAR, EBITDA, and EBIT margins.
    • Total revenue for the Healthcare segment was CHF 291.4 million, but net revenue, a more accurate indicator, increased by 1.5% to CHF 226.0 million.
    • Operating expenses decreased by 16.0%, and production costs declined slightly, reflecting better cost control and operational efficiency following restructuring measures.
    • Hospital operations contributed to growth, with net revenue up 1.7%, and margins improving, including EBITDAR margin rising to 25.3%.
    • The integration of Zofingen hospital is progressing as planned, expected to be fully operational independently by January 2027, enhancing synergies.
    • Outpatient and primary care segments showed strong growth, with net revenue up 0.8%, and EBITDA turning positive, indicating a recovery and growth potential in outpatient activities.

    The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,550EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    28 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.


    AEVIS VICTORIA

    +0,17 %
    -1,02 %
    +4,49 %
    -1,69 %
    +0,34 %
    -20,71 %
    +24,36 %
    +226,23 %
    ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7
    AEVIS VICTORIA direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    AEVIS VICTORIA Achieves Major Q1 2026 Profitability Boost Swiss Medical Network entered Q1 2026 with stronger profitability, tighter cost control and rising margins, underscoring the success of its recent restructuring.
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