AEVIS VICTORIA Achieves Major Q1 2026 Profitability Boost
Swiss Medical Network entered Q1 2026 with stronger profitability, tighter cost control and rising margins, underscoring the success of its recent restructuring.
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- Swiss Medical Network significantly improved its operating profitability in Q1 2026, with notable increases in EBITDAR, EBITDA, and EBIT margins.
- Total revenue for the Healthcare segment was CHF 291.4 million, but net revenue, a more accurate indicator, increased by 1.5% to CHF 226.0 million.
- Operating expenses decreased by 16.0%, and production costs declined slightly, reflecting better cost control and operational efficiency following restructuring measures.
- Hospital operations contributed to growth, with net revenue up 1.7%, and margins improving, including EBITDAR margin rising to 25.3%.
- The integration of Zofingen hospital is progressing as planned, expected to be fully operational independently by January 2027, enhancing synergies.
- Outpatient and primary care segments showed strong growth, with net revenue up 0.8%, and EBITDA turning positive, indicating a recovery and growth potential in outpatient activities.
The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,550EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
28 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.
+0,17 %
-1,02 %
+4,49 %
-1,69 %
+0,34 %
-20,71 %
+24,36 %
+226,23 %
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