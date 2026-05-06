Rational AG Boosts Growth to 8% in Q1 2026, 11% Organic Surge
Rational AG started 2026 with solid momentum: rising sales, strong iVario demand, and expanding teams worldwide, even as currency headwinds and higher costs weighed on margins.
Foto: Rational AG
- Rational AG achieved 8% growth in sales revenues in Q1 2026, with an organic growth of 11% after currency adjustments.
- Sales revenues reached €318 million, driven by strong performance in North America and Europe, especially in Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, and Eastern Europe.
- The company’s iVario product sales increased by 18%, outperforming the group average, with notable growth in Europe, North America, and Asia.
- EBIT was €76 million with an EBIT margin of 23.9%, slightly below the previous year's 24.4%, impacted by currency effects and higher tariffs.
- The number of employees increased to 2,887 worldwide, with a focus on expanding sales-related jobs and customer service roles.
- The company confirmed its forecast for 2026, expecting mid- to high-single-digit sales growth and an EBIT margin between 25% and 26%, despite higher costs and currency effects.
The next important date, Financial figures / Q1 2026 conference call, at Rational is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Rational at the time of the news was 625,00EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 628,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.199,01PKT (+2,80 %).
+1,56 %
-2,75 %
-1,61 %
-16,15 %
-18,31 %
-9,71 %
-18,78 %
+45,94 %
+1.530,13 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte