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    Rational AG Boosts Growth to 8% in Q1 2026, 11% Organic Surge

    Rational AG started 2026 with solid momentum: rising sales, strong iVario demand, and expanding teams worldwide, even as currency headwinds and higher costs weighed on margins.

    Rational AG Boosts Growth to 8% in Q1 2026, 11% Organic Surge
    Foto: Rational AG
    • Rational AG achieved 8% growth in sales revenues in Q1 2026, with an organic growth of 11% after currency adjustments.
    • Sales revenues reached €318 million, driven by strong performance in North America and Europe, especially in Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, and Eastern Europe.
    • The company’s iVario product sales increased by 18%, outperforming the group average, with notable growth in Europe, North America, and Asia.
    • EBIT was €76 million with an EBIT margin of 23.9%, slightly below the previous year's 24.4%, impacted by currency effects and higher tariffs.
    • The number of employees increased to 2,887 worldwide, with a focus on expanding sales-related jobs and customer service roles.
    • The company confirmed its forecast for 2026, expecting mid- to high-single-digit sales growth and an EBIT margin between 25% and 26%, despite higher costs and currency effects.

    The next important date, Financial figures / Q1 2026 conference call, at Rational is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Rational at the time of the news was 625,00EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 628,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.199,01PKT (+2,80 %).


    Rational

    +1,56 %
    -2,75 %
    -1,61 %
    -16,15 %
    -18,31 %
    -9,71 %
    -18,78 %
    +45,94 %
    +1.530,13 %
    ISIN:DE0007010803WKN:701080
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    Rational AG Boosts Growth to 8% in Q1 2026, 11% Organic Surge Rational AG started 2026 with solid momentum: rising sales, strong iVario demand, and expanding teams worldwide, even as currency headwinds and higher costs weighed on margins.
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