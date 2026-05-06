Rational AG Boosts Growth to 8% in Q1 2026, 11% Organic Surge

Rational AG achieved 8% growth in sales revenues in Q1 2026, with an organic growth of 11% after currency adjustments.

Sales revenues reached €318 million, driven by strong performance in North America and Europe, especially in Scandinavia, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, and Eastern Europe.

The company’s iVario product sales increased by 18%, outperforming the group average, with notable growth in Europe, North America, and Asia.

EBIT was €76 million with an EBIT margin of 23.9%, slightly below the previous year's 24.4%, impacted by currency effects and higher tariffs.

The number of employees increased to 2,887 worldwide, with a focus on expanding sales-related jobs and customer service roles.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2026, expecting mid- to high-single-digit sales growth and an EBIT margin between 25% and 26%, despite higher costs and currency effects.

The next important date, Financial figures / Q1 2026 conference call, at Rational is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 625,00EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 628,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.199,01PKT (+2,80 %).





