Klöckner & Co Boosts Q1 2026 Operating Income, Stays on Growth Path

Operating income (EBITDA) before special effects increased to €46 million in Q1 2026, up from €42 million in Q1 2025 and €21 million in Q4 2025.

Shipments of 1.1 million tons in Q1 2026 decreased by 6.4% compared to the previous year due to divestment of US sites; adjusted for divestment, shipments rose by 2.1%.

Sales declined to €1.6 billion in Q1 2026 from €1.7 billion in the previous year, a 5.9% decrease; adjusted for divestment, sales increased by 2.1%.

Worthington Steel successfully acquired 61.87% of Klöckner & Co shares, marking a key step toward a business combination.

The company’s net loss improved significantly to €4 million in Q1 2026 from €28 million in the prior year; basic earnings per share were -€0.04.

The outlook for Q2 2026 anticipates EBITDA between €40 million and €80 million, with a slight increase in shipments and a considerable rise in sales compared to the previous quarter.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Kloeckner is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Kloeckner at the time of the news was 12,500EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,540EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,32 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.175,54PKT (+1,05 %).





