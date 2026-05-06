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    Zalando Delivers Strong Q1 as AI & ABOUT YOU Drive Growth & Efficiency

    Zalando kicks off the year with double‑digit growth, record customer numbers and powerful AI-driven efficiencies, setting the stage for ambitious 2026 targets.

    Zalando Delivers Strong Q1 as AI & ABOUT YOU Drive Growth & Efficiency
    Foto: Bodo Marks - dpa
    • Zalando's Q1 group GMV increased by 21.7% to €4.3 billion, driven by AI and ABOUT YOU integration.
    • Group revenue rose by 23.8% to €3 billion, with adjusted EBIT reaching €65 million, including €10 million from ABOUT YOU synergies.
    • Active customers hit a new high of 62.3 million, with average spend per customer increasing by 2.9% to €305.
    • AI advancements include expanding the Zalando Assistant into a lifestyle companion, deploying robots in logistics, and using generative AI for faster product onboarding.
    • B2B sales grew by 23.6% to €297 million, with an adjusted EBIT of €26 million and an EBIT margin of 8.6%.
    • Zalando confirms its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting GMV and revenue growth of 12-17% and an adjusted EBIT between €660 million and €740 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the results for the first quarter of 2026, at Zalando is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 21,060EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,220EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,76 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.455,00PKT (+2,32 %).


    Zalando

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    +2,04 %
    +0,78 %
    -1,49 %
    -34,39 %
    -35,59 %
    -75,89 %
    -24,29 %
    -4,23 %
    ISIN:DE000ZAL1111WKN:ZAL111
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    Zalando Delivers Strong Q1 as AI & ABOUT YOU Drive Growth & Efficiency Zalando kicks off the year with double‑digit growth, record customer numbers and powerful AI-driven efficiencies, setting the stage for ambitious 2026 targets.
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