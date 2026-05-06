Ottobock's Rapid Growth Boosts Margins Significantly
Ottobock reports solid financial momentum, with rising revenues, stronger profitability and confirmed long-term targets, driven by innovation and strategic investments.
Foto: Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Ottobock's core revenue increased to €378.4 million with a 5.1% organic growth
- Underlying core EBITDA grew by 11.8% to €84.3 million, with a margin of 22.3%
- Net income rose by 13.1% to €22.6 million, and net income amounted to €18.8 million
- The company confirmed its 2026 guidance, expecting organic growth of 5-8% and an EBITDA margin above 26.5%
- Segment-wise, EMEA revenue increased by 8.1%, while Americas decreased by 9.8%, and APAC grew by 8.3%
- The company maintained its growth trajectory, focusing on innovation and strategic investments in future technologies
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Ottobock is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Ottobock at the time of the news was 57,70EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.175,54PKT (+1,05 %).
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