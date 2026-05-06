Evotec Q1 2026 Results: Driving Transformation Forward
Evotec enters 2026 in transition: Q1 results reflect one-off impacts and currency headwinds, yet the company stays on course with its Horizon strategy and full-year outlook.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec's Q1 2026 revenues were €156.6 million, with a slight decrease at CER compared to the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of -€21.9 million due to one-off effects and currency headwinds.
- The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenues of €700-780 million and an adjusted EBITDA of €0-40 million, as Horizon transformation progresses.
- Key partnerships advanced: a preclinical candidate was nominated in the Almirall collaboration, and new Gates Foundation grants support tuberculosis drug discovery programs.
- Horizon transformation is underway, including operational streamlining, reducing the global footprint to ten sites, with projected savings of €75 million by 2027, and ongoing strategic portfolio review.
- Leadership changes include Claire Hinshelwood as CFO and Dr. Ingrid Müller as COO, both starting May 2026, to support the company's strategic execution.
- The first quarter showed a decline in segment revenues: D&PD at €119.8 million and JEB at €36.8 million, with increased reorganization costs of €75 million impacting financial results.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,2900EUR and was down -2,04 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.175,54PKT (+1,05 %).
-2,04 %
+4,51 %
+20,31 %
-12,92 %
-28,46 %
-67,96 %
-84,01 %
+52,82 %
-64,38 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte