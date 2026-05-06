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    Continental Boosts Tire & ContiTech Profits in Strong Growth

    Despite softer sales, Continental’s Q1 2026 shows stronger profitability, a sharp rebound in net income, healthier cash flow, and confidence in its full-year outlook.

    Continental Boosts Tire & ContiTech Profits in Strong Growth
    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Continental's consolidated sales decreased by 10.4% to €4.4 billion in Q1 2026 compared to €4.9 billion in Q1 2025, with organic growth of -0.9%
    • The company achieved an adjusted EBIT of €522 million, up 6.1% from €492 million in the same quarter last year, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.9%
    • Net income surged by 196.5% to €200 million from €68 million in Q1 2025
    • Adjusted free cash flow improved significantly to €35 million from a negative €216 million in the previous year
    • Both Tires and ContiTech sectors increased their adjusted EBIT margins despite challenging market conditions, with Tires reaching 14.4% and ContiTech 7.9%
    • Continental confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting sales of €17.3 billion to €18.9 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0% to 12.5%, despite geopolitical uncertainties

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Continental is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Continental at the time of the news was 62,97EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.566,00PKT (+0,45 %).


    Continental

    +1,04 %
    -2,98 %
    -0,87 %
    -11,74 %
    -10,85 %
    -1,36 %
    -37,77 %
    -62,25 %
    +1.281,53 %
    ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900
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    Continental Boosts Tire & ContiTech Profits in Strong Growth Despite softer sales, Continental’s Q1 2026 shows stronger profitability, a sharp rebound in net income, healthier cash flow, and confidence in its full-year outlook.
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