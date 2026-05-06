Continental Boosts Tire & ContiTech Profits in Strong Growth
Despite softer sales, Continental’s Q1 2026 shows stronger profitability, a sharp rebound in net income, healthier cash flow, and confidence in its full-year outlook.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Continental's consolidated sales decreased by 10.4% to €4.4 billion in Q1 2026 compared to €4.9 billion in Q1 2025, with organic growth of -0.9%
- The company achieved an adjusted EBIT of €522 million, up 6.1% from €492 million in the same quarter last year, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.9%
- Net income surged by 196.5% to €200 million from €68 million in Q1 2025
- Adjusted free cash flow improved significantly to €35 million from a negative €216 million in the previous year
- Both Tires and ContiTech sectors increased their adjusted EBIT margins despite challenging market conditions, with Tires reaching 14.4% and ContiTech 7.9%
- Continental confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting sales of €17.3 billion to €18.9 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0% to 12.5%, despite geopolitical uncertainties
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Continental is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Continental at the time of the news was 62,97EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.566,00PKT (+0,45 %).
+1,04 %
-2,98 %
-0,87 %
-11,74 %
-10,85 %
-1,36 %
-37,77 %
-62,25 %
+1.281,53 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte