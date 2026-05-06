Continental Boosts Tire & ContiTech Profits in Strong Growth

Continental's consolidated sales decreased by 10.4% to €4.4 billion in Q1 2026 compared to €4.9 billion in Q1 2025, with organic growth of -0.9%

The company achieved an adjusted EBIT of €522 million, up 6.1% from €492 million in the same quarter last year, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.9%

Net income surged by 196.5% to €200 million from €68 million in Q1 2025

Adjusted free cash flow improved significantly to €35 million from a negative €216 million in the previous year

Both Tires and ContiTech sectors increased their adjusted EBIT margins despite challenging market conditions, with Tires reaching 14.4% and ContiTech 7.9%

Continental confirmed its full-year outlook, expecting sales of €17.3 billion to €18.9 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0% to 12.5%, despite geopolitical uncertainties

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Continental is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 62,97EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.566,00PKT (+0,45 %).





