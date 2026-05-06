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    Infineon Technologies Boosts Outlook Amid AI Boom and Automotive Growth

    Infineon sharpens its outlook, lifting full-year guidance as AI momentum accelerates, margins improve and a strategic reshuffle aims to fuel the next growth phase.

    Infineon Technologies Boosts Outlook Amid AI Boom and Automotive Growth
    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa
    • Infineon raises its full-year revenue guidance due to improved growth prospects and a strengthening AI boom.
    • In Q2 FY 2026, revenue was €3.812 billion with a segment result of €653 million and a margin of 17.1%.
    • The company expects Q3 FY 2026 revenue to be around €4.1 billion, with a high-teens percent segment result margin.
    • For FY 2026, revenue is now forecasted to grow significantly year-on-year, with an adjusted gross margin in the low-to-mid forties percent and a segment result margin around 20%.
    • Starting from Q4 FY 2026, Infineon will reorganize from four to three segments: Automotive, Power Systems, and Edge Systems, to streamline decision-making and focus.
    • Infineon’s investments for FY 2026 are planned at around €2.7 billion, focusing on production expansion for AI data center power solutions and other growth areas.

    The next important date, Provisional date, at Infineon Technologies is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Infineon Technologies at the time of the news was 62,67EUR and was up +1,80 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.568,00PKT (+0,46 %).


    Infineon Technologies

    -0,18 %
    +21,32 %
    +65,11 %
    +55,90 %
    +113,44 %
    +93,48 %
    +100,28 %
    +435,30 %
    -12,76 %
    ISIN:DE0006231004WKN:623100
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    Infineon Technologies Boosts Outlook Amid AI Boom and Automotive Growth Infineon sharpens its outlook, lifting full-year guidance as AI momentum accelerates, margins improve and a strategic reshuffle aims to fuel the next growth phase.
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