ZEAL Network Thrives Amid Jackpot Challenges, Expands Product Range

Revenue increased by 6% to €54.3 million despite a weak jackpot environment.

Active customer base grew by 5% to 1.575 million users.

Gross margin improved to 17.8%, leading to a 5% rise in lottery revenue to €48.7 million.

ZEAL expanded its charity lottery portfolio with the launch of the Dream Car Raffle, its third in-house charity lottery.

The Games business grew by 14%, with revenue rising to €3.9 million from over 740 titles.

ZEAL invested in marketing (+13%) and personnel (+21%) to support future growth and diversification strategies.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report for the first quarter, at ZEAL Network is on 06.05.2026.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 49,55EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





