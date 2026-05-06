ZEAL Network Thrives Amid Jackpot Challenges, Expands Product Range
ZEAL delivered solid growth in a challenging market, boosting revenue, expanding its customer base, and strengthening margins while investing in future-focused initiatives.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- Revenue increased by 6% to €54.3 million despite a weak jackpot environment.
- Active customer base grew by 5% to 1.575 million users.
- Gross margin improved to 17.8%, leading to a 5% rise in lottery revenue to €48.7 million.
- ZEAL expanded its charity lottery portfolio with the launch of the Dream Car Raffle, its third in-house charity lottery.
- The Games business grew by 14%, with revenue rising to €3.9 million from over 740 titles.
- ZEAL invested in marketing (+13%) and personnel (+21%) to support future growth and diversification strategies.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report for the first quarter, at ZEAL Network is on 06.05.2026.
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