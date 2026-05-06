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    Masterflex Starts 2026 with Stable Revenue & Growing Profitability

    Masterflex enters 2026 on solid footing: record Q1 earnings, robust margins, and a strong order backlog underpin confident full-year growth ambitions.

    Masterflex Starts 2026 with Stable Revenue & Growing Profitability
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Masterflex started 2026 with stable revenue of EUR 27.4 million, similar to Q1 2025, and improved operating EBIT to EUR 4.6 million, with an EBIT margin of 16.7%
    • The order backlog increased to EUR 21.3 million as of March 31, 2026, indicating strong demand and growth prospects
    • Despite geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, the company confirmed its revenue forecast of EUR 103-108 million and EBIT of EUR 13-16 million for 2026
    • The company achieved record Q1 earnings with net income of EUR 3.2 million, driven by high-margin products and efficiency improvements
    • The balance sheet remains solid with EUR 72.5 million in equity and a stable equity ratio of 73.3%, while net debt increased slightly to EUR 2.9 million
    • Management maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting growth especially in the second half due to new projects and international expansion efforts

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Masterflex is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 14,300EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.


    Masterflex

    +0,18 %
    +2,15 %
    +1,24 %
    +4,77 %
    +45,51 %
    +30,37 %
    +100,49 %
    +161,02 %
    -58,91 %
    ISIN:DE0005492938WKN:549293
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    Masterflex Starts 2026 with Stable Revenue & Growing Profitability Masterflex enters 2026 on solid footing: record Q1 earnings, robust margins, and a strong order backlog underpin confident full-year growth ambitions.
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