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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBike24 Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bike24 Holding
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    Bike24 Holding Surges in 2026: 21.9% Revenue Growth & EUR 1.8M EBITDA

    Bike24 powers into 2026 with strong momentum: double-digit revenue growth, sharper profitability, and strategic inventory expansion set the stage for a robust full-year outlook.

    Bike24 Holding Surges in 2026: 21.9% Revenue Growth & EUR 1.8M EBITDA
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Bike24 achieved a 21.9% revenue increase in Q1 2026, reaching EUR 70.7 million
    • Adjusted EBITDA significantly improved to EUR 1.8 million, up EUR 1.2 million from the previous year
    • Inventory was increased by 21.9% to EUR 80.8 million to ensure product availability during peak season
    • The company confirmed its full-year forecast of EUR 318-332 million revenue and EUR 16-20 million adjusted EBITDA for 2026
    • Revenue growth was broad-based, with all key markets, product lines, and customer segments contributing, especially localized markets and the full-bike segment
    • The company maintained a disciplined cost structure while investing in growth, resulting in positive profitability even in the seasonally weak first quarter

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Bike24 Holding is on 30.06.2026.

    The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 2,8300EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.


    Bike24 Holding

    +0,53 %
    -2,76 %
    -5,05 %
    -4,89 %
    +21,55 %
    -1,05 %
    -84,32 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CQ7F4WKN:A3CQ7F
    Bike24 Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Bike24 Holding Surges in 2026: 21.9% Revenue Growth & EUR 1.8M EBITDA Bike24 powers into 2026 with strong momentum: double-digit revenue growth, sharper profitability, and strategic inventory expansion set the stage for a robust full-year outlook.
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