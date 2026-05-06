BioNTech, Flex & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 390780231
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Advanced Micro Devices
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Plaid Technologies
|📰
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|💬
|📰
|Infineon Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|BioNTech
|106
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|PayPal
|69
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|46
|💬
|📰
|Ballard Power Systems
|36
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|29
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|25
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Flex
|+19,80 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Super Micro Computer
|+19,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Advanced Micro Devices
|+16,92 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Upstart Holdings
|-13,86 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Wolfspeed
|-19,64 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TransMedics Group
|-23,66 %
|💬
|📰
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: +27,36 %
Wochenperformance: +27,36 %
Platz 1
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +25,62 %
Wochenperformance: +25,62 %
Platz 2
Plaid Technologies
Wochenperformance: +1,91 %
Wochenperformance: +1,91 %
Platz 3
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +7,36 %
Wochenperformance: +7,36 %
Platz 4
Infineon Technologies
Wochenperformance: +19,24 %
Wochenperformance: +19,24 %
Platz 5
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Platz 6
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -7,75 %
Wochenperformance: -7,75 %
Platz 7
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -6,46 %
Wochenperformance: -6,46 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -10,09 %
Wochenperformance: -10,09 %
Platz 9
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +37,75 %
Wochenperformance: +37,75 %
Platz 10
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,41 %
Wochenperformance: -2,41 %
Platz 11
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +8,59 %
Wochenperformance: +8,59 %
Platz 12
Flex
Wochenperformance: +32,32 %
Wochenperformance: +32,32 %
Platz 13
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: +21,80 %
Wochenperformance: +21,80 %
Platz 14
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: +27,36 %
Wochenperformance: +27,36 %
Platz 15
Upstart Holdings
Wochenperformance: -19,32 %
Wochenperformance: -19,32 %
Platz 16
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +15,56 %
Wochenperformance: +15,56 %
Platz 17
TransMedics Group
Wochenperformance: -27,63 %
Wochenperformance: -27,63 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte