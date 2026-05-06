Q1 preview: Soft start but case remains intact; Chg.

QBY will release its Q1’26 figures next Monday. Given the still challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment weighing on IT spending across the German Mittelstand, we expect a soft quarter with both revenues and EBITDA declining yoy. While this is unsurprising in the context of ongoing demand headwinds and planned investment activity, we continue to view the FY targets as achievable.

Revenue decline driven by Managed Services base effect. Q1 revenues are set to decline 4.5% yoy to € 44.3m (eNuW), primarily driven by the absence of around € 3m in one-time license revenues still booked in Q1/25 prior to the billing model transition. Organically, the MS segment continues to face headwinds from a cautious IT spending environment, with long-duration contract closures remaining delayed and pricing adjustments still required in parts of the portfolio. The Consulting segment should partially offset this, with low single-digit yoy growth expected (eNuW: 2%), supported by continued utilization improvements and a near- and off-shoring ratio now at 20% (vs 3% in FY23), a structural margin tailwind set to continue toward the mid-term target of 30%.