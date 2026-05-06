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    ANALYSE-FLASH

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    Berenberg senkt Aixtron auf 'Hold' - Hebt Ziel auf 42 Euro

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Berenberg hebt Aixtron Kursziel auf 42 Euro
    • Einstufung von Buy auf Hold trotz Kursrallye
    • Aixtron profitiert von Materialknappheit bei Indium
    ANALYSE-FLASH - Berenberg senkt Aixtron auf 'Hold' - Hebt Ziel auf 42 Euro
    Foto: AIXTRON

    HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Aixtron von 31 auf 42 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber von "Buy" auf "Hold" gesenkt. Der Aktienkurs des Chipindustrie-Ausrüsters habe sich in recht kurzer Zeit fast vervierfacht und wieder das Niveau um das Jahr 2000 herum erreicht, schrieb Gustav Froberg in seiner Neubewertung vom Dienstagnachmittag. Denn Anleger investierten in Unternehmen, die wie Aixtron die KI-Wertschöpfungskette ermöglichen, sowie in knappe Schlüsselmaterialien wie Indiumphosphid. Die Engpassdynamik, von der Aixtron profitiere, sei inzwischen aber eingepreist. Über das von ihm prognostizierte Wachstum hinaus könnte zudem auch das mittelfristige Gewinnpotenzial begrenzt sein./rob/gl/ag

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2026 / 16:39 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

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    AIXTRON

    -0,78 %
    +21,38 %
    +59,09 %
    +160,01 %
    +299,54 %
    +92,50 %
    +207,97 %
    +1.111,57 %
    +731,58 %
    ISIN:DE000A0WMPJ6WKN:A0WMPJ
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    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur AIXTRON Aktie

    Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,82 % und einem Kurs von 51,38 auf Tradegate (06. Mai 2026, 08:39 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um +21,38 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +59,09 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 5,78 Mrd..

    AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,3400 %.

    Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 47,00Euro. Von den letzten 5 Analysten der AIXTRON Aktie empfehlen 2 die Aktie zu kaufen, 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00Euro und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 55,00Euro was eine Bandbreite von -22,86 %/+8,78 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Hold
    Analyst: Berenberg Bank
    Kursziel: 42 Euro

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 42,00, was einem Rückgang von -18,32% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
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    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
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    Community Beiträge zu AIXTRON - A0WMPJ - DE000A0WMPJ6

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über AIXTRON. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!

    ✧ SchlagzeilenErstellt durch wallstreetONLINE AI (Beta-Version: kann Fehler enthalten)
    Im wallstreetONLINE-Forum geht es um die starke Kursrallye von AIXTRON, angehobene Analystenkursziele (UBS 50 €, JPMorgan 54,5 €, Jefferies 55,3 €), fundamentale Treiber wie hohe Anzahlungen (~79 M€), Capex und Malaysia‑Start 2027, kurzfristige Katalysatoren (Lumentum/Navitas), sowie Diskussionen zu Gewinnmitnahmen, Stopps und Risiko-/Zyklikmanagement.
    Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment positiv gegenüber AIXTRON eingestellt.

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    ANALYSE-FLASH Berenberg senkt Aixtron auf 'Hold' - Hebt Ziel auf 42 Euro Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Aixtron von 31 auf 42 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber von "Buy" auf "Hold" gesenkt. Der Aktienkurs des Chipindustrie-Ausrüsters habe sich in recht kurzer Zeit fast vervierfacht und wieder das Niveau …
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