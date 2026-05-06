Vossloh Boosts Dividend After Record-Breaking Year
After a record-breaking 2025, Vossloh boosts its dividend, ramps up digital ambitions, and targets strategic growth to cement its role in global rail infrastructure.
Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
- Vossloh increased its dividend to €1.15 per share after a record year in 2025.
- The company achieved record revenue of €1.34 billion and EBIT of €111.9 million in 2025.
- Order intake for 2025 was €1.4 billion, with the order backlog exceeding €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1.1 billion in Q1 2026.
- Vossloh announced a digital initiative and plans to use €250 million from a hybrid bond for acquisitions to strengthen digital expertise.
- The company aims for sustainable organic growth and strategic acquisitions to expand its position in rail infrastructure solutions.
- Shareholders approved all agenda items at the AGM, with 72.28% participation, and appointed BDO AG as the auditor for 2026.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Vossloh is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 78,60EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.338,36PKT (+0,90 %).
+1,42 %
+11,52 %
+11,21 %
-8,38 %
+9,14 %
+88,35 %
+76,77 %
+33,86 %
+14.419,41 %
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