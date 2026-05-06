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    Vossloh Boosts Dividend After Record-Breaking Year

    After a record-breaking 2025, Vossloh boosts its dividend, ramps up digital ambitions, and targets strategic growth to cement its role in global rail infrastructure.

    Vossloh Boosts Dividend After Record-Breaking Year
    Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
    • Vossloh increased its dividend to €1.15 per share after a record year in 2025.
    • The company achieved record revenue of €1.34 billion and EBIT of €111.9 million in 2025.
    • Order intake for 2025 was €1.4 billion, with the order backlog exceeding €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1.1 billion in Q1 2026.
    • Vossloh announced a digital initiative and plans to use €250 million from a hybrid bond for acquisitions to strengthen digital expertise.
    • The company aims for sustainable organic growth and strategic acquisitions to expand its position in rail infrastructure solutions.
    • Shareholders approved all agenda items at the AGM, with 72.28% participation, and appointed BDO AG as the auditor for 2026.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Vossloh is on 06.05.2026.

    The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 78,60EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.338,36PKT (+0,90 %).


    Vossloh

    +1,42 %
    +11,52 %
    +11,21 %
    -8,38 %
    +9,14 %
    +88,35 %
    +76,77 %
    +33,86 %
    +14.419,41 %
    ISIN:DE0007667107WKN:766710
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    Vossloh Boosts Dividend After Record-Breaking Year After a record-breaking 2025, Vossloh boosts its dividend, ramps up digital ambitions, and targets strategic growth to cement its role in global rail infrastructure.
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