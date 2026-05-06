Vossloh Boosts Dividend After Record-Breaking Year

Vossloh increased its dividend to €1.15 per share after a record year in 2025.

The company achieved record revenue of €1.34 billion and EBIT of €111.9 million in 2025.

Order intake for 2025 was €1.4 billion, with the order backlog exceeding €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1.1 billion in Q1 2026.

Vossloh announced a digital initiative and plans to use €250 million from a hybrid bond for acquisitions to strengthen digital expertise.

The company aims for sustainable organic growth and strategic acquisitions to expand its position in rail infrastructure solutions.

Shareholders approved all agenda items at the AGM, with 72.28% participation, and appointed BDO AG as the auditor for 2026.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Vossloh is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 78,60EUR and was up +1,35 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.338,36PKT (+0,90 %).





