DAX, Entravision Communications (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|InflaRx
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Super Micro Computer
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Advanced Micro Devices
|💬
|📰
|Ceres Power
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|320
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BioNTech
|91
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|70
|💬
|📰
|PayPal
|53
|💬
|📰
|Evotec
|36
|💬
|📰
|Novo Nordisk
|36
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Entravision Communications (A)
|+67,65 %
|📰
|🥈
|One Stop Systems
|+42,70 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|InflaRx
|+31,58 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TransMedics Group
|-21,50 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Angi Registered (A)
|-27,86 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Primoris Services
|-44,00 %
|📰
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +73,58 %
Wochenperformance: +73,58 %
Platz 1
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: +22,49 %
Wochenperformance: +22,49 %
Platz 2
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: +30,57 %
Wochenperformance: +30,57 %
Platz 3
Ceres Power
Wochenperformance: +56,81 %
Wochenperformance: +56,81 %
Platz 4
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -2,43 %
Wochenperformance: -2,43 %
Platz 5
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: +72,59 %
Wochenperformance: +72,59 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +4,44 %
Wochenperformance: +4,44 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -11,37 %
Wochenperformance: -11,37 %
Platz 8
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +21,31 %
Wochenperformance: +21,31 %
Platz 9
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -7,29 %
Wochenperformance: -7,29 %
Platz 10
Evotec
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Wochenperformance: +3,09 %
Platz 11
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +18,91 %
Wochenperformance: +18,91 %
Platz 12
Entravision Communications (A)
Wochenperformance: +112,50 %
Wochenperformance: +112,50 %
Platz 13
One Stop Systems
Wochenperformance: +47,42 %
Wochenperformance: +47,42 %
Platz 14
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +73,58 %
Wochenperformance: +73,58 %
Platz 15
TransMedics Group
Wochenperformance: -29,41 %
Wochenperformance: -29,41 %
Platz 16
Angi Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -28,36 %
Wochenperformance: -28,36 %
Platz 17
Primoris Services
Wochenperformance: -32,69 %
Wochenperformance: -32,69 %
Platz 18
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