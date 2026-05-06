Amadeus FiRe Starts 2024 Positively, Confirms 2026 Outlook
Amadeus Fire opened 2026 on a mixed note: resilient training, pressured personnel services, and profits weighed down by investments in digital transformation.
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- Amadeus Fire Group started 2026 positively, confirming its forecast for the year despite challenging market conditions.
- Revenue in Q1 2026 was €89.4 million, down 9% year-over-year but up 3.5% from Q4 2025, with a stable gross operating profit of €45.8 million.
- Operating EBITA decreased by around 30% to €3.0 million due to investments in digital transformation and lower gross profit, especially in Personnel Services.
- The group’s net profit after tax was €0.8 million, with a negative earnings per share of €-0.16, compared to €2.2 million and €0.18 per share in Q1 2025.
- The Personnel Services segment faced a tough market, with revenue down 17.6% to €47.7 million and operating EBITA at €1.7 million, reflecting cautious hiring and market uncertainty.
- The Training segment showed resilience, with revenue slightly above the previous year at €41.8 million, though operating EBITA declined to €1.3 million due to ongoing investments and cost management.
The next important date, Publication of the Q1/2026 quarterly report after the stock market closes, at Amadeus FiRe is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Amadeus FiRe at the time of the news was 23,750EUR and was down -1,35 % compared with the previous day.
-0,21 %
+5,14 %
+6,28 %
-34,18 %
-67,70 %
-81,37 %
-82,95 %
-62,63 %
+65,50 %
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