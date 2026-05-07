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    Blue Cap AG Acquires Janoschka AG, Revises Forecast Accordingly

    Blue Cap is set to reshape its portfolio with the planned full acquisition of Janoschka AG, a global prepress specialist poised to boost the Group’s scale and profitability.

    Blue Cap AG Acquires Janoschka AG, Revises Forecast Accordingly
    Foto: Blue Cap AG
    • Blue Cap AG signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Janoschka AG (and its subsidiaries); the purchase price is split into three roughly equal tranches, two contingent on 2026/2027 performance and not publicly disclosed.
    • Blue Cap will continue Janoschka’s syndicated financing at a reduced level; Blue Cap’s refinancing contribution is expected to roughly match the portion of the purchase price payable at closing and will be funded from existing liquidity and credit lines.
    • Janoschka is a one-stop prepress provider for packaging printing, headquartered in Kippenheim, with ~1,500 employees, production sites in 12 countries, and approx. EUR 90 million revenue in 2025.
    • Closing is subject to conditions precedent, including adjustments to Janoschka’s syndicated financing, required approvals, and implementation of specific operational measures.
    • Upon closing Janoschka will be fully consolidated into the Blue Cap Group and is expected to significantly increase Blue Cap’s revenue and earnings.
    • Blue Cap has adjusted its FY2026 guidance assuming completion: consolidated revenue now expected at EUR 170–190 million (prev. EUR 120–140 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin 7.5–8.5% (prev. 5.0–6.0%); Janoschka will be included pro rata after closing.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Blue Cap is on 13.05.2026.


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    Blue Cap AG Acquires Janoschka AG, Revises Forecast Accordingly Blue Cap is set to reshape its portfolio with the planned full acquisition of Janoschka AG, a global prepress specialist poised to boost the Group’s scale and profitability.
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