Blue Cap AG Expands Portfolio with Janoschka AG Acquisition
Blue Cap AG is set to reshape its portfolio with the full acquisition of Janoschka AG, a global prepress specialist poised to drive its next growth phase.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap AG has acquired 100% of Janoschka AG, a global provider of prepress solutions in the packaging industry
- Janoschka employs around 1,500 people, operates in 12 countries, and generated approximately EUR 90 million in revenue in 2025
- The company specializes in converting designs into print-ready data and producing printing and embossing tools, serving FMCG packaging manufacturers and brand owners
- The acquisition aims to strengthen Blue Cap’s growth strategy by expanding its portfolio and increasing revenue and earnings significantly in 2026
- The transaction is subject to conditions such as financing adjustments and approvals, with full consolidation expected upon closing
- Blue Cap plans to invest in automation, productivity, and operational improvements at Janoschka to unlock further growth potential
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Blue Cap is on 13.05.2026.
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