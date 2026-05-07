🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBlue Cap AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Blue Cap
    1 Aufrufe 1 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Blue Cap AG Expands Portfolio with Janoschka AG Acquisition

    Blue Cap AG is set to reshape its portfolio with the full acquisition of Janoschka AG, a global prepress specialist poised to drive its next growth phase.

    Blue Cap AG Expands Portfolio with Janoschka AG Acquisition
    Foto: Blue Cap AG
    • Blue Cap AG has acquired 100% of Janoschka AG, a global provider of prepress solutions in the packaging industry
    • Janoschka employs around 1,500 people, operates in 12 countries, and generated approximately EUR 90 million in revenue in 2025
    • The company specializes in converting designs into print-ready data and producing printing and embossing tools, serving FMCG packaging manufacturers and brand owners
    • The acquisition aims to strengthen Blue Cap’s growth strategy by expanding its portfolio and increasing revenue and earnings significantly in 2026
    • The transaction is subject to conditions such as financing adjustments and approvals, with full consolidation expected upon closing
    • Blue Cap plans to invest in automation, productivity, and operational improvements at Janoschka to unlock further growth potential

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Blue Cap is on 13.05.2026.


    Blue Cap

    +0,27 %
    +4,60 %
    +7,45 %
    +4,17 %
    +14,33 %
    -17,04 %
    -30,56 %
    +266,00 %
    +625,31 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JM2M1WKN:A0JM2M
    Blue Cap direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Blue Cap AG Expands Portfolio with Janoschka AG Acquisition Blue Cap AG is set to reshape its portfolio with the full acquisition of Janoschka AG, a global prepress specialist poised to drive its next growth phase.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     