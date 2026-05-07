Avolta Reports Strong Q1 2026, Demonstrating Resilience
Q1 2026 delivered solid growth, resilient margins and disciplined cash management, underlining our diversified strength despite regional headwinds.
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- Q1 2026 headline figures: IFRS turnover CHF 2,962m and CORE turnover CHF 2,905m, with organic growth +4.7% (+5.9% excluding the Middle East impact) and +4.0% at constant exchange rates.
- Profitability: CORE EBITDA CHF 190m (+8.4% YoY at constant exchange rates) with a CORE EBITDA margin of 6.6% (up 0.2 percentage points YoY).
- Cash flow and seasonality: EFCF was CHF -164m in Q1, driven by normal Q1 seasonality, working‑capital investments in new operations (notably ~CHF 50m for Shanghai Pudong) and an ~CHF 8m impact from the Middle East; these effects are expected to normalize over 2026.
- Balance sheet and capital allocation: Financial net debt CHF 2,724m (leverage net debt / CORE EBITDA 2.1x), quarter‑end liquidity CHF 1,894m, and CHF 30m executed under an ongoing share buy‑back program (up to CHF 225m).
- Outlook and risks: Medium‑term targets reconfirmed — organic growth 5–7%, CORE EBITDA margin +20–40 bps and EFCF conversion +100–150 bps p.a.; the Middle East conflict is the primary near‑term headwind but is expected to be temporary.
- Business development and resilience: Continued wins across travel retail and F&B (notably Zurich Airport, Shanghai Pudong duty‑free entry into mainland China, and Toronto Pearson), demonstrating geographic and channel diversification that supported resilience amid regional disruption.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Avolta is on 07.05.2026.
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