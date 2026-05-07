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    Avolta Reports Strong Q1 2026, Demonstrating Resilience

    Q1 2026 delivered solid growth, resilient margins and disciplined cash management, underlining our diversified strength despite regional headwinds.

    Avolta Reports Strong Q1 2026, Demonstrating Resilience
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Q1 2026 headline figures: IFRS turnover CHF 2,962m and CORE turnover CHF 2,905m, with organic growth +4.7% (+5.9% excluding the Middle East impact) and +4.0% at constant exchange rates.
    • Profitability: CORE EBITDA CHF 190m (+8.4% YoY at constant exchange rates) with a CORE EBITDA margin of 6.6% (up 0.2 percentage points YoY).
    • Cash flow and seasonality: EFCF was CHF -164m in Q1, driven by normal Q1 seasonality, working‑capital investments in new operations (notably ~CHF 50m for Shanghai Pudong) and an ~CHF 8m impact from the Middle East; these effects are expected to normalize over 2026.
    • Balance sheet and capital allocation: Financial net debt CHF 2,724m (leverage net debt / CORE EBITDA 2.1x), quarter‑end liquidity CHF 1,894m, and CHF 30m executed under an ongoing share buy‑back program (up to CHF 225m).
    • Outlook and risks: Medium‑term targets reconfirmed — organic growth 5–7%, CORE EBITDA margin +20–40 bps and EFCF conversion +100–150 bps p.a.; the Middle East conflict is the primary near‑term headwind but is expected to be temporary.
    • Business development and resilience: Continued wins across travel retail and F&B (notably Zurich Airport, Shanghai Pudong duty‑free entry into mainland China, and Toronto Pearson), demonstrating geographic and channel diversification that supported resilience amid regional disruption.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Avolta is on 07.05.2026.


    Avolta

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    +6,76 %
    +14,28 %
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    -54,36 %
    -2,78 %
    ISIN:CH0023405456WKN:A0HMLM
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    Avolta Reports Strong Q1 2026, Demonstrating Resilience Q1 2026 delivered solid growth, resilient margins and disciplined cash management, underlining our diversified strength despite regional headwinds.
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