PVA TePla Starts 2026 Strong with Record Q1 Orders

Record Q1 order intake of EUR 121.6 million (+164% YoY), with both product groups contributing to one of the company’s highest quarterly bookings.

New segment reporting aligned to two product groups — Material Solutions and Metrology — to increase transparency and reflect strategic development.

Segment order breakdown: Metrology orders EUR 62.7 million (nearly 3x YoY) and Material Solutions orders EUR 59.0 million (more than doubled); orders include AI-related technologies (e.g., HBM) and equipment for indium phosphide crystal production.

Q1 revenue EUR 54.9 million (−7% YoY); Material Solutions revenue down 24% to EUR 31.9 million, Metrology revenue up 38% to EUR 23.0 million.

Profitability impacted by low capacity utilization, investments and one‑time restructuring costs: gross profit EUR 15.6 million (gross margin 28.5%), EBITDA EUR 1.4 million (margin 2.5%) and EBIT EUR −1.3 million.

2026 guidance reaffirmed: group revenue target EUR 255–275 million and EBITDA target EUR 26–31 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at PVA TePla is on 07.05.2026.

The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 37,85EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.352,26PKT (+0,97 %).





